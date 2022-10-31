The 29-year-old France international has picked up another injury and could now be set for a spell on the sidelines ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup next month.
Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns
The Juventus midfielder has reportedly suffered another injury setback and could now miss November's showpiece in Qatar.
Read Also
Pogba returned to training with Juventus last week in what looked like a timely boost for Massimiliano Allegri's team, but the midfielder has now picked up what is understood to be a muscle injury in his thigh and could be ruled out for ten more days.
This is according to a report by Fabiana della Valle via GFIN.
The report says stated that only a miracle could perhaps make him available for Didier Deschamps France team when they defend their title at the World Cup next month, and he could now make his first appearance for Juventus since his return this summer, next year.
However, the report adds that the injured thigh is on the right leg and did not affect the leg on which Pogba had picked up the metatarsal injury.
The Frenchman's situation will be reassessed soon, to ascertain whether for sure Pogba can make it to the World Cup in the middle of the tournament instead of playing in it from the very beginning.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar is slated to start on November 20 - December 18, 2022, and current holders France will be hoping to retain their World Cup title at this year's winter edition.
More from category
-
Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns
-
Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'
-
Chukwueze features in Setien's Villarreal league debut as Bilbao grind out 1-0 win