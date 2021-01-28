Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu is unstoppable in the Belgian league and continued with his hot streak with a brace for Genk on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Onuachu was a constant threat from the start as Genk hosted Zulte Waregem at the Cristel Arena. He opened scoring just before half time with a simple tap in

It took him just seven minutes into the second half to score another. The Nigerian was quick to react to rebound from a corner kick to head under the crossbar to put Genk 2-0 ahead.

The game finished 3-2 to take Genk into second place of the Belgian First Division A table.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker now has 22 goals in 24 games and is now a genuine contender for the European Golden Boot.

Only Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski who has 23 league goals as more than Onuachu in the whole of Europe.