Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu named best African player in Belgium after a 35-goal season

Onuachu was imperious for Genk, scoring 33 in the league and 35 in all competition.

With the league’s best player and highest goalscorer award, the 27-year-old has bagged another award.

On Monday, June 7, 2021, the Nigeria international won the Ebony Shoe award for the Best African player In Belgium for the 2020/21 season.

The striker is the fifth Nigerian to win the award after Daniel Amiokachi (1992,1994), Victor Ikpeba (1993), Godwin Okapara (1995) and Celestine Babayaro (1996).

Onuachu beats his Genk teammate Théo Bongonda who scored 18 goals and bagged six assists in 39 games in all competitions; RSC Anderlecht’s duo of Albert Sambi Lokonga (Congo) and Lukas Nmecha (Nigeria) and Club Brugge’s Angola defender.