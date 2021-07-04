RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Paul Onuachu has been linked to a couple of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal

Onuachu is expected to make a big move after his brilliant season.

Paul Onuachu is being linked with Arsenal (Instagram/Paul Onuachu)

After a brilliant season in Belgium, where he scored 35 goals for Genk in the 2020/2021 season, Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has been linked to a couple of Premier League clubs.

Credible news platform The Athletic has reported that Arsenal and West Ham are looking to sign the Onuachu.

The Nigerian striker is expected to leave Genk after his brilliant season, and the Belgian side are looking to get around €25m and €40m.

They splashed €6m in 2019 for the big Nigerian striker and are set to make a significant profit on him.

Onuachu was unstoppable last season in Belgium, netting 33 goals in 38 league appearances for the Smurfs.

He also helped Genk to the Belgian Cup last season.

Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion have also been mentioned with interests in the Nigerian striker.

