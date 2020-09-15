Super Eagles strikers Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers were on target for Genk who lost 5-2 away to Beershot in the Belgian Pro League on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Onuachu was on from the start and netted in the 19th minute to bring Genk level.

Genk had a bad night but it didn’t look like it would go that way when Dessers scored from the spot to make it 3-2 after he had come on for Onuachu.

Genk also had two players sent off in the second half.

Beershot went on to score two more goals to pile pressure on coach Hannes Wolf.

Onuachu and Dessers both have two goals each in the league so far this season.