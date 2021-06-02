RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Paul Onuachu admits he’s a fan of Arsenal but doesn’t think there is a place for him there

There's a lot of speculations on were Paul Onuachu will play next.

Paul Onuachu rules out Arsenal move (Instagram/Paul Onuachu)
Man of the moment Paul Onuachu has admitted that he is a fan of Arsenal, although he does not believe there is a place at the Premier League club.

Onuachu made this comment amidst the slew of transfer speculations around him.

At the Pro League Awards, where he on the Best Player of the League and took home the Golden Shoe, his award for being the top scorer in the Belgian league, the presenter asked him about being an Arsenal fan.

Just like you have a club you support, I support Arsenal, I like watching them and like watching them in the Premier League,” he said.

Asked if he believes there is room upfront if the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Alexandre Lacazette leaves, the Nigerian striker said he does not see that happening.

The 27-year-old had an incredible season with Genk, scoring 33 league goals and 37 in total.

