Palace late show ends Spurs' perfect start

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had Japhet Tanganga sent off for two bookings in quick succession in the second half at Selhurst Park.

Zaha ensured Palace took advantage of their numerical superiority when he netted from the spot after Ben Davies's handball.

Edouard came off the bench to wrap up the points with two goals on his debut following his £15 million ($20 million) move from Celtic in August.

Tottenham had started a league campaign with three wins and three clean sheets for the first time in their history.

But the north Londoners were unable to extend that run as they paid the price for a lacklustre display.

"We didn't know how to play the game and things get harder and harder with situations that happen," Nuno said.

"There were a lot of obstacles, but a lot of mistakes also. The referee is something we don't speak about.

"We have to look at ourselves and today we didn't play well."

It was a sweet moment for Patrick Vieira as the former Arsenal midfielder secured his first win as Palace boss at the expense of his old club's arch rivals.

Vieira, who lost just two of 18 league games against Tottenham as a player, had failed to win any of his first four matches in all competitions since succeeding Roy Hodgson at Palace.

"What was really important to us, we needed to win because those players have been working quite well and hard all the weeks since I've been here. Today everything was perfect," Vieira said.

"I'm really pleased for Edouard because he just arrived a couple of days ago. The way he finished, it just shows he's a proper goalscorer."

Tottenham were well below their best without Son Heung-min after the South Korea forward suffered a calf injury on international duty.

Nuno's men suffered another injury blow when England defender Eric Dier limped off early on.

Lethargic Tottenham failed to muster a single shot in the first half.

When Lucas Moura ended that drought soon after the interval, the Brazilian's effort -- saved by Vicente Guaita -- drew sarcastic chants of "we've had a shot" from the Tottenham fans.

Zaha and Tanganga were both booked after a scuffle following the Tottenham defender's ugly foul on the Ivorian forward.

Tanganga was unable to keep his emotions in check and, just three minutes later, he earned his marching orders after lunging into another crude tackle on Jordan Ayew.

Left to play the last 32 minutes with 10 men, Tottenham went into self-preservation mode, defending deep in their own half.

But Palace's pressure was finally rewarded in the 76th minute when Davies blocked Conor Gallagher's cross with his arm and Zaha stepped up to convert the penalty for his first goal this season.

Edouard piled on the misery for Tottenham in the 84th minute.

The French striker had been on for just seconds when he met Zaha's cross with a clinical finish into the bottom corner with his first touch.