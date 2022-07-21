Pain for Spain as Stanway helps England survive quarter-final scare

The Three Lionesses defeated the valiant La Roja from Spain 2-1 after extra time to book a ticket to the semi-final in dramatic fashion.

Pulse Nigeria

England was made to dig deep for the victory at the Amex Stadium with goals from Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway helping them survive their tougher test yet at the WEURO2022.

There was nothing to separate both sides in the opening 45 minutes as it ended goalless in Brighton.

Pulse Nigeria

But Spain was brilliant in the second 45 minutes and looked destined for a shock victory and a place in the last four after Esther Gonzalez put Spain ahead nine minutes after the break.

Stanway's screamer leads England to a dramatic victory

Looking down and out after 83 minutes, England was handed a lifeline when Manchester United star, Toone, equalised for them six minutes from time off Alessia Russo's header.

Pulse Nigeria

It was a heartbreaking time to score from a Spain perspective but Toone's goal canceled out Gonzalez's opener to push the tie into extra time.

But in the first half of extra time, Stanway produced a magical effort from over 25 yards out to put England in front in the 96th minute.

Pulse Nigeria

It was a complete turnaround for the hosts whose WEURO dream looked done and dusted earlier in the game.