Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates- Jerome Boateng

The Bayern defender stood by Mesut Ozil when he came under criticisms in Germany

Jerome Boateng believes some of the Germany national team players betrayed Mesut Ozil when he was criticized for taking a photo with the Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

The Arsenal playmaker retired from international football citing racism and disrespect as reasons for hanging up his boot.

The Gunners star claimed afterward that "I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose.”

While teammates like Toni  Kroos and Thomas Muller have criticised the comment, Jerome Boateng has backed up the midfielder.

"Where were the teammates who thanked Mesut? Apparently, they did not dare to make any comments because they thought it would not go down well with the Germany fans," Boateng told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Boateng added that Germans should still be grateful to the former World Cup winner.

"It's not about that photo. It's about a great player who has won the World Cup with us. Who has won a lot of caps, who changed German football a bit. A No. 10 with a migratory background.

"You must thank him. To abide, I think that's sad!"

