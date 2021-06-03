RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Own goal puts Portugal in Euro Under-21's final

Portugal players celebrate

Portugal players celebrate Creator: Jure Makovec
Portugal players celebrate AFP

Portugal weathered a storm of shots to beat holders Spain 1-0 and reach the final of the Under-21's European Championship on Thursday.

The Portuguese will now meet the winners of the second semi-final later between Germany and the Netherlands in Sunday's final in Ljubljana.

Spain swarmed all over Portugal for much of the game but failed to bury any of the multiple chances.

The winning goal came when Spain defender Jorge Cuenca deflected a shot from Portugal's Fábio Vieira on 80 minutes that left 'keeper Alvaro Fermanez no chance.

Spain won the last Under-21 Euro in Italy in 2019, defeating Germany 2-1 in the final.

