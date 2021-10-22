Osimhen scores, Sadiq assists: How Nigerian players performed in Europe on Thursday.

Leon Balogun scored his first goal in the Europa League as Rangers beat Broendby IF 2-0 in Scotland. Balogun could not continue the game and was replaced by Calvin Bassey in the 64th minute.

Taiwo Awoniyi continued his fine scoring form for Union Berlin but his goal was not enough as his team lost 3-1 to Feyenoord.

Onyekuru replaced Yan M'Vila in the 60th minute in Olimpiacos' 1-3 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. In England, Paul Onuachu played for 90 minutes but could not rescue Genk as they lost 3-0 to West Ham in England.

Former MFM striker, Stephen Odey scored his 9th goal in 10 games for Randers FC of Denmark. Odey scored twice for Randers against Jablonec in the UEFA Conference League.

Francis Uzoho was in goal for Omonia Nicosia as they lost 3-1 to Basel in Switzerland. Abdullahi Shehu replaced Mix Diskerud in the 46th minute. Ezekiel Henty scored for Slovan Bratislava in the 84th minute in their 2-0 win over Lincoln Red Imps FC.

Ubong Ekpai replaced Ivan Schranz in the 76th minute as Slavia Prague went in search of an equalizer but they lost 1-0 to Maccabi Haifa in Israel.

In Spain, Umar Sadiq scored once and assisted twice as Almeria beat Real Sociedad B 3-1. Sadiq assisted Jose Carlos Lazo in the 4th minute and got his goal in the 75th minute. He wrapped up his fine performance with an 87th minute assist to Alejandro Pozo .

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

