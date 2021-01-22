Napoli record signing and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has recovered from COVID-19.

Napoli announced in a statement on Friday, January 22, 2021, via Twitter handle.

Osimhen was said to have undergone a COVID-19 test and the result returned negative.

The club wrote on Twitter, “@victorosimhen9 recovered from Covid-19.”

Recall that the striker tested positive for COVID-19 on January 1, 2021, on his return to Naples.

During the festive period, Osimhen attended a birthday party in Nigeria and breached COVID-19 protocols.

However, after spending 21 days in isolation Napoli announced that the player has tested negative.