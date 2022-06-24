SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen, Ndidi, or Okocha: Who is Nigeria's most expensive player?

Joba Ogunwale
Nigerian players have been involved in several big-money moves in different transfer windows.

Osimhen and Ndidi are two of Nigeria's most expensive players
It is that time of the year again when football clubs throw big bucks around to sign players that can improve their team. Since the transfer window became a thing in football, there have been several big-money moves involving players.

Nigerian players have not been left out of this conversation, either, with both present and past Super Eagles stars commanding huge transfer fees.

As a result, Pulse Sports Nigeria looks at the top ten most expensive transfers involving Nigerian players.

Sitting in tenth place is the current Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa. Musa's name appears twice on this list, with his move from Leicester City to Al Nassr taking the tenth spot.

Ahmed Musa during his time at Al Nassr
After two frustrating years, the 29-year-old left the Foxes to sign for Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr. The deal cost Al-Nassr €16.50m, making Musa the tenth most expensive Nigerian star.

In ninth place is another deal involving Leicester, although they are the buying club this summer. In January 2017, the Foxes paid €17.60m to sign a burgeoning defensive midfielder named Wilfred Ndidi from Genk.

Wilfred Ndidi
The deal saw Ndidi become the ninth most expensive Nigerian player ever. However, Ndidi's value has more than tripled since signing for the Foxes, with the Super Eagles star now valued at €60.00m.

New Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman is Nigeria's eighth most expensive player following his move from Everton to RB Leipzig in 2019.

Lookman signed a five-year deal with the German Bundesliga club for €18.00m, although it has not worked out so far.

Ademola Lookman has returned to Leipzig after a loan spell with Leicester City
The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with Leicester City, which means the Foxes could buy another Nigerian star again.

Musa's second entry on this list is the deal that brought him from CSKA Moscow to England. After four successful years in Russia, Leicester paid €16.50m to bring Musa to England in 2016.

Ahmed Musa was once on Leicester's books
The Foxes added Musa to a squad that had stunned the football world to win the Premier League title. However, the move did not work out as Musa returned to CSKA on loan after just a season before signing permanently for Al-Nassr two years later.

Mikel's move to Chelsea is one of the controversial transfers of all time. The Nigerian had initially signed for Manchester United before making a U-turn, claiming he was forced against his wish.

John Mikel Obi (Left) is the most successful Nigerian to ever play for Chelsea
The ex-Super Eagles captain eventually signed for Chelsea for €20.00m. It turned out to be a wise choice as Mikel had 11 successful years at Stamford Bridge.

Like Musa, Osimhen also appears twice on this list. The deal that took Osimhen from Charleroi to Lille puts him in fifth place. The Nigerian international had one successful season with the Belgian club after signing him on loan from Wolfsburg in 2019.

Victor Osimhen
The Belgian side decided to sign him permanently following his impressive loan spell before cashing on him immediately by selling him to Lille for €22.40m.

Sitting in the fourth spot is Odion Ighalo, who made a €23.30m move from Watford to Chinese Super League side CC Yatai in 2017. However, Ighalo did not stay long at the club before joining rival Shanghai Shenhua.

Odion Ighalo in Yatai's colours
The Super Eagles striker is currently on the books of Al-Hilal.

There must be something about Nigeria that the Foxes like after they brought Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City in 2017.

Leicester paid €27.70m to sign Iheanacho from the Premier League champions, making him the third most expensive Nigerian star.

Kelechi Iheanacho joined Leicester City from Manchester City
However, Iheanacho's time at the King Power Stadium has been a rollercoaster ride.

Naija boy Alex Iwobi sits in the second position following his big-money move to Everton in 2019.

Alex Iwobi
The 26-year-old Super Eagles midfielder joined the Toffees from his boyhood club, Arsenal, for €30.40m. Iwobi's move to Goodison Park was met with huge expectations, but the Nigerian is yet to justify his price tag.

The most expensive Nigerian player is no other person than Victor Osimhen. Osimhen made history when he joined Napoli from Lille for €75.00m in 2020. It comes after just one season with the Ligue 1 club.

Victor Osimhen is Nigeria's most expensive player
Osimhen has had a mixed time with Napoli, but he could still break his record if he leaves Napoli this summer. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Naples, but it will take a fee in the region of €100.00m for Napoli to sell.

Meanwhile, honourable mention to Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, who at a time was Nigeria and Africa's most expensive player following his move from Fenerbahce to PSG.

