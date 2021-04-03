Super Eagles strikers, Victor Osimhen and Simy Nwankwo, were on the scoresheet for their respective clubs as Napoli recorded a 4-3 victory against Crotone in a Serie encounter on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Osimhen was the first to get on target on 22nd minute when he doubled Napoli's lead after Lorenzo Insigne's opening goal. The Nigerian latched on to Insigne’s eye-catching volleyed assist across the face of goal to tap in from close range.

Nwankwo responded three minutes later with an easy finish from inside the box following a comical defending by Napoli.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring against Crotone in Serie A on Saturday, April 3, 2021. [Twitter/@FansTribeHQ]

The rejuvenated Osimhen came agonisingly close to scoring again just before half-time but Alex Cordaz produced an astounding save to thwart his effort.

Napoli went into the break with a 3-1 lead as Dries Mertens had restored their two-goal cushion with an amazing free kick from the edge of the box.

Nwankwo struck again soon after the restart when Napoli failed to clear a corner effectively allowing the Nigerian to get in front of Kostas Manolas and put the ball past the goalie from 10 yards.

Simy Nwankwo celebrates after scoring against Napoli in Serie A on Saturday, April 3, 2021. [Twitter/@FansTribeHQ]

Junior Messias levelled the score 3-3 for Crotone on 59th minute, again capitalising on a sloppy defending by Nikola Maksimovic but Napoli right-back, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, scored a goal that proved to be the decider 13 minutes after.

Simy has now scored 15 goals in 29 league appearances this season as Crotone continue their battle to avoid relegation while Osimhen's tally for Napoli increased to five in all competitions.