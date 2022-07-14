SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala, Nigeria's last woman standing as CAF trims Women's Player of the Year shortlist

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

CAF have announced the final shortlist for the Women's player of the year award, with 3 Super Falcons not making the cut.

Asisat Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala

The Confederation of African Football have revealed a final list of 10 of Africa’s top women players, shortlisted for the women's top prize at the 2022 CAF Awards scheduled to hold next week in Rabat, Morocco.

Final shortlists released by CAF on Thursday, comprised of various categories including 10 nominees for both Women’s Player of the Year, Women’s Interclub Player of the Year, the Women’s Young Player of the Year and Women’s Club of the Year has five nominees apiece.

Meanwhile, 10 nominees have been selected for the Coach of the Year category after taking into consideration the group phase matches at the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

CAF Awards 2022
CAF Awards 2022 CAF

The awards will be held on Thursday, 21 July 2022.

ALSO READ: Cameroon vs Nigeria: Can lightning strike the 10th time for the Super Falcons?

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Cameroon

Super Falcons to face World champions USA

Nominees are listed in alphabetic order by Member Association.

Asisat Oshoala suffered a serious knee injury in Nigeria's opening WAFCON defeat to South Africa but made the final shortlist due to her impressive club form with Barcelona (IMAGO/Sulaiman Pooja)
Asisat Oshoala suffered a serious knee injury in Nigeria's opening WAFCON defeat to South Africa but made the final shortlist due to her impressive club form with Barcelona (IMAGO/Sulaiman Pooja) Pulse Nigeria
  • Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)
  • Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Alvaldsnes)
  • Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas)
  • Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco & AS FAR)
  • Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
  • Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns) 
  • Bambanani Mbane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns) 
  • Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Atletico Madrid/Racing Louisville) 
  • Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan) 
  • Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)
Super Falcons and Bayelsa Queens Monday Gift was nominated in two categories
Super Falcons and Bayelsa Queens Monday Gift was nominated in two categories AFP
  • Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Bambanani Mbanie (Mamelodi Sundowns) 
  • Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Evelyn Badu (Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes) 
  • Doris Boaduwaa (Sekondi Hasaacas) 
  • Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR)
  • Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR) 
  • Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)
  • Rose Bella (Malabo Kings)
  • Gift Monday (River Angels/FC Robo)
  • Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)
  • Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)
  • Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)
  • Gift Monday (Nigeria & River Angels/FC Robo)
  • Flourish Sebastine (Nigeria & Bayelsa Queens)
Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has been nominated for the Womens coach of the year category alongside nine others
Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has been nominated for the Womens coach of the year category alongside nine others Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang (Botswana)
  • Gabriel Zabo (Cameroon)
  • Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)
  • Reynald Pedros (Morocco)
  • Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)
  • Serigne Amar Mousse Niang Cisse (Senegal)
  • Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
  • Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Samir Landolsi (Tunisia)
  • Bruce Mwape (Zambia)
  • Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
  • Sekondi Hasaacas (Ghana)
  • AS FAR (Morocco)
  • Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinea)
  • Rivers Angels (Nigeria)

According to CAF, the winner of the WAFCON in Morocco will be crowned as the national team of the year at the ceremony next week.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

