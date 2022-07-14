Oshoala, Nigeria's last woman standing as CAF trims Women's Player of the Year shortlist

Final shortlists released by CAF on Thursday, comprised of various categories including 10 nominees for both Women’s Player of the Year, Women’s Interclub Player of the Year, the Women’s Young Player of the Year and Women’s Club of the Year has five nominees apiece.

Meanwhile, 10 nominees have been selected for the Coach of the Year category after taking into consideration the group phase matches at the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The awards will be held on Thursday, 21 July 2022.

Player of the Year (Women)

Nominees are listed in alphabetic order by Member Association.

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco & AS FAR)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Atletico Madrid/Racing Louisville)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Sekondi Hasaacas)

Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR)

Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR)

Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)

Rose Bella (Malabo Kings)

Gift Monday (River Angels/FC Robo)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

Gift Monday (Nigeria & River Angels/FC Robo)

Flourish Sebastine (Nigeria & Bayelsa Queens)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang (Botswana)

Gabriel Zabo (Cameroon)

Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

Serigne Amar Mousse Niang Cisse (Senegal)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Samir Landolsi (Tunisia)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Club of the Year (Women)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Sekondi Hasaacas (Ghana)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinea)

Rivers Angels (Nigeria)

National Team of the Year