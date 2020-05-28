Kuffour explained that he spoke out over the ill-treatment meted out to the playing body of the Black Stars.

Malik Jabir who was the Team Manager of the Black Stars at the time revealed in a recent interview that he sanctioned the dismissal of Kuffour from the camp of the senior national football team of Ghana because of insubordination.

Jabir further said that most of the player broke camp rules by going to a night club, but they run away from the scene when news emerged the technical team was approaching, with the exception of Kuffour.

Ex-Bayern Munch defender has however given a different version of what transpired in the camp of the team, disclosing that they could have ended up contracting diseases if he had not stood up against the GFA.

“Nobody was able to tell them that what they were doing was wrong, and I was so glad that the late Ben Kofi apologised to me after the competition,” Kuffour told GTV Sports plus.

“When he was launching his book I was there and he told me he was sorry. At my mother’s funeral he also apologized and said the way I was sacked from the camp was wrong.”

He went on to address the speculation: “And they even said I went to the night Club which was not true because there was no night club even at where we were staying.

“I never regret being bold because I was concerned that some of the players could even catch some serious disease.

“Black Stars were eating by the road side, a chop bar, you can ask any player.

“Why did Michael Essien leave the camp and went back? Has anybody asked this question before? The players were not happy with the situation,” Kuffour concluded.