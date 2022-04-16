Old Liverpool tweet of Manchester City's goalkeeper found after 'unforgivable mistake' in FA Cup semifinal

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was guilty of a disastrous blunder that set Liverpool on course for victory over Manchester City.

Zack Steffen blunder
Zack Steffen blunder

An old tweet of Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has resurfaced after his howler against Liverpool in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

Recommended articles

The 27-year-old American was in the limelight at Wembley Stadium after he made a terrible blunder that allowed Liverpool to score. The error came in the 17th minute when he delayed on the ball in his penalty area, allowing Sadio Mane to close down on him, seize the ball and double Liverpool's lead.

It proved to be an important moment during a dominant first-half display for Liverpool, with Mane further extending the lead to 3-0 by beating Steffen at his near post with a fine volley.

Steffen's horrendous performance for Pep Guardiola's side not only caused massive criticisms but saw fans dig up an old social media post he made about the Reds in 2012.

The decade-old tweet saw Steffan, 17-years-old at the time and a young talent at the Philadelphia Union academy say, "Liverpool FC wants to give me a trial."

The United States international did, however, not move to Anfield. In 2019, he signed the dotted lines with City for a fee in the region of £7million after having stints at Freiburg's second team, and Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

So far, Steffan has made 20 appearances for the Citizens, most of which have come in domestic cup competitions.

With the 3-2 win over Manchester City, Liverpool now advances to the FA Cup finals slated for May 14.

They will face the winner of the semi-final game between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Dusan Vlahovic scored his 50th Serie A goal against Bologna.

    Vlahovic's late header saves Juventus blushes vs valiant 9-man Bologna

  • Zack Steffen blunder

    Old Liverpool tweet of Manchester City's goalkeeper found after 'unforgivable mistake' in FA Cup semifinal

  • Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the premier League season

    Emmanuel Dennis goal unable to save Watford from uninspiring defeat

Recommended articles

Vlahovic's late header saves Juventus blushes vs valiant 9-man Bologna

Vlahovic's late header saves Juventus blushes vs valiant 9-man Bologna

Old Liverpool tweet of Manchester City's goalkeeper found after 'unforgivable mistake' in FA Cup semifinal

Old Liverpool tweet of Manchester City's goalkeeper found after 'unforgivable mistake' in FA Cup semifinal

This is not Basketball, we need goals not shots - Arteta rips into Arsenal stars after Southampton loss

This is not Basketball, we need goals not shots - Arteta rips into Arsenal stars after Southampton loss

Emmanuel Dennis goal unable to save Watford from uninspiring defeat

Emmanuel Dennis goal unable to save Watford from uninspiring defeat

'Switched with Salah since AFCON' - Reactions as Super Mane leads Liverpool to FA Cup finals

'Switched with Salah since AFCON' - Reactions as Super Mane leads Liverpool to FA Cup finals

Sadio Mane's brace downs Manchester City at Wembley as Liverpool advance to FA Cup final

Sadio Mane's brace downs Manchester City at Wembley as Liverpool advance to FA Cup final

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

Samuel Chukwueze and Cyril Dessers both scored vital goals to help their clubs progress to this season's European semifinals
SUPER EAGLES

‘Feeling it’ - Balogun, Lookman celebrate European semi final spots

Balogun and Lookman excited as Leicester City, Rangers book semifinal spots

Good Friday: 7 footballers who echoed Christ's passion with their tattoos

7 footballers who echoed Christ's passion with their tattoos

'I feel more Italian' - Destiny Udogie dumps Nigeria to represent the Azzurri [Video]

Destiny Udogie has decided to represent Italy instead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture
UCL

Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

Julian Nagelsmann

Why ex-Burnley coach Sean Dyche is the right man for the Super Eagles

Sean Dyche is the perfect man for the Super Eagles
UECL

'I am on autopilot' - Cyriel Dessers on equalling Tammy Abraham as highest goalscorer

Cyriel Dessers' goals have helped Feyenoord qualify for the semifinals of the UEFA Conference League