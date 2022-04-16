Old Liverpool tweet of Manchester City's goalkeeper found after 'unforgivable mistake' in FA Cup semifinal

The 27-year-old American was in the limelight at Wembley Stadium after he made a terrible blunder that allowed Liverpool to score. The error came in the 17th minute when he delayed on the ball in his penalty area, allowing Sadio Mane to close down on him, seize the ball and double Liverpool's lead.

It proved to be an important moment during a dominant first-half display for Liverpool, with Mane further extending the lead to 3-0 by beating Steffen at his near post with a fine volley.

Steffen's horrendous performance for Pep Guardiola's side not only caused massive criticisms but saw fans dig up an old social media post he made about the Reds in 2012.

The decade-old tweet saw Steffan, 17-years-old at the time and a young talent at the Philadelphia Union academy say, "Liverpool FC wants to give me a trial."

The United States international did, however, not move to Anfield. In 2019, he signed the dotted lines with City for a fee in the region of £7million after having stints at Freiburg's second team, and Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

So far, Steffan has made 20 appearances for the Citizens, most of which have come in domestic cup competitions.

With the 3-2 win over Manchester City, Liverpool now advances to the FA Cup finals slated for May 14.