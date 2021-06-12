RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles full-back Ola Aina wins Fulham's Goal of the Season award

Authors:

Steve Dede

Aina's left-footed beauty has gotten a deserved recognition.

Ola Aina has gotten an award with his first Premier League goal of the season (Instagram/Fulham)
Ola Aina (Instagram/Fulham) Instagram

Super Eagles full-back Ola Aina has won Fulham's Goal of the Season award with his left-footed stunner, which he scored against West Brom on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Recommended articles

Aina scored a curler outside the area with his left foot to double Fulham's lead in the first half of that league game.

It was Aina's first-ever goal in the Premier League and since he joined Fulham on loan from Italian side Torino.

That goal also sealed Fulham's first win of the ongoing season.

"Thank you to all the Fulham fans who voted for me for Goal of the Season," the Nigeria international told the club website.

"Ever since I came in, I felt the support. I'm so thankful, and I love you dearly for it.

"I appreciated your support throughout the whole season. It was sad that we couldn't see you that much, but thank you so much."

This is the second award the Nigeria international is getting with that goal.

In November, it was voted Premier League Goal of the Month.

Aina played 31 league games for Fulham and scored two goals.

The 24-year-old has returned to his parent club Torino following the end of his loan stint at Fulham.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Super Eagles players won't get match bonuses for the game against Sierra Leone because they threw away a 4-0 lead

Super Eagles full-back Ola Aina wins Fulham's Goal of the Season award

‘Olodo’; UFC star Israel Adesanya curses out an opponent in Yoruba

Forcing Ahmed Musa on Gernot Rohr for the 2018 World Cup and other things NFF boss Amaju Pinnick said in a new interview

Dutch hope De Jong has enough left in tank for Euro 2020 bid

Five tales from Scotland's tournament past

Row over taking the knee threatens to dent England feel-good factor at Euro 2020

Ambitious Kane holds key to England's Euro challenge

Italy get Euro 2020 off to flying start as Wales, Belgium enter fray