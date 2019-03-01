Super Eagles star Ola Aina is set for a permanent move to Serie A side Torino from Chelsea after an impressive loan spell in Italy.

Aina who started his career at Chelsea joined Torino on a season-loan deal and has been impressive for the Serie A side.

The club has now decided to exercise the option of signing the Super Eagles star on a permanent basis for £8.7m.

Chelsea are also happy to sign off on the deal as they look to trim down on their infamous loan army due to FIFA’s plans to place a limit the number of professionals allowed to leave on loan from each club between six and eight from the 2020-21 season, although there will be exemptions granted to homegrown under-21 players when loaned out domestically.

End of Chelsea stay

If the move for Aina is finalised, it will be the end of his stay at Chelsea, the club he joined at the U11s.

After making it through the grades, he trained with the first team and travelled with them for a couple of pre-season games under Jose Mourinho in 2015.

He made just three appearances for Chelsea before he joined Hull City on loan in 2017 and spent the season playing in the Championship.

Since joining Torino in 2018, Aina has impressed at the club and became a regular.

He has had to play from the left as a wing-back in Walter Mazzarri side and has scored one goal in 22 league games.