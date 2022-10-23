SUPER EAGLES

Ola Aina scores first Serie A goal since 2019 as Torino ends Udinese's unbeaten run

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 2-1 win saw Torino end their three-match losing away run in Serie A.

Ola Aina exhibited a stunning display as Torino ended their three-match losing away run in Serie A to ensure that Udinese Calcio were beaten for the first time since the opening day of the season.

Goals from the Super Eagles defender and Pietro Pellegri were enough o secure a 2-1 victory at the Fruili despite Gerard Delofeu's first-half equalizer.

Torino, desperate to end their losing streak took the bull by the horn and went for the lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

Nikola Vlasic put in most of the leg work, cutting the ball back for Aleksei Miranchuk, who retained his composure to slide to ball sideways for Ola Aina to sweep home to the opener.

The goal was the Nigeria international's first for Torino since he last scored for them in the Serie A in 2019.

The lead, however, did not last too long as a bad square pass got intercepted by Destiny Udogie, who unselfishly squared for Gerard Deulofeu to level the scores.

After the equaliser, it was pretty much one-way traffic, with Udinese beginning to flex their muscles but it resulted in no other goals, with the first half finishing all square.

Udinese continued to press their visitors with Deulofeu, proving elusive for Torino, however, an attempt at goal after a link-up play with Isaac Success was denied by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic's leg.

Nigeria's Ola Aina joins Torino teammates in celebrating Pietro Pellegri's winner against Udinese
Torino suddenly then found themselves in front for the second time in the day as Nemanja Radonjic took inspiration from Aina - becoming the new creator and assisting Pellegri who rifled his shot home.

From then on, Torino were relatively untroubled in seeing out the victory as they became the first team to inflict a home league defeat on Udinese this season.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

