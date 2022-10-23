Ola Aina scores first Serie A goal since 2019 as Torino ends Udinese's unbeaten run

Goals from the Super Eagles defender and Pietro Pellegri were enough o secure a 2-1 victory at the Fruili despite Gerard Delofeu's first-half equalizer.

Aina open the scoring

Torino, desperate to end their losing streak took the bull by the horn and went for the lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

Nikola Vlasic put in most of the leg work, cutting the ball back for Aleksei Miranchuk, who retained his composure to slide to ball sideways for Ola Aina to sweep home to the opener.

The goal was the Nigeria international's first for Torino since he last scored for them in the Serie A in 2019.

The lead, however, did not last too long as a bad square pass got intercepted by Destiny Udogie, who unselfishly squared for Gerard Deulofeu to level the scores.

After the equaliser, it was pretty much one-way traffic, with Udinese beginning to flex their muscles but it resulted in no other goals, with the first half finishing all square.

Torino hand Udinese first defeat of the season

Udinese continued to press their visitors with Deulofeu, proving elusive for Torino, however, an attempt at goal after a link-up play with Isaac Success was denied by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic's leg.

AFP

Torino suddenly then found themselves in front for the second time in the day as Nemanja Radonjic took inspiration from Aina - becoming the new creator and assisting Pellegri who rifled his shot home.