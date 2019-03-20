Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has received a three-game ban in the Italian Serie A following his red card in Torino’s 3-2 loss to Bologna on Sunday, March 17.

The young Nigerian who is on loan at Torino from Premier League giants Chelsea has become a regular wing back under Walter Mazarri.

Aina’s side were down just one goal to Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico Grande, Torino with just two minutes to go.

The 22-year-old was sent off by center referee Maurizio Mariani after he received two yellow cards in the space of two minutes.

The decision was not rescinded by the Italian Football Federation (IFF) and will now means Torino’s next three games after the international break.

The Serie A games Aina will be are Torino’s next fixtures against Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Parma.

Aina who missed out of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but has bounced back since the tournament with consistent performances in Italy.

Aina has played a total of 24 games this season as Torino continues to fight for a place in Europe as they are eighth in the Serie A.

Aina has been replaced by Akwa United star Ndiffreke Effiong due to an injury in the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming games against Seychelles and Egypt.