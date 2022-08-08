Okoye misses out again as Dennis' Watford fail to punish Ajayi's mistake

It is the second consecutive league game Okoye missed for Watford after missing the opening game of the season after the Nigerian international missed The Hornets' 1-0 win over Sheffield United Monday.

Okoye waits for first Watford game

Although Watford's Sporting Director Cristiano Giarreta hinted that Okoye missed the first league game of the season due to the home-grown quota rule, he was expected to return to the squad for the match against the Baggies.

However, he was not included in the squad again, with Ian Bachmann retaining his spot in goal while Ben Hammer was named as the substitute goalkeeper.

His international compatriots Emmanuel Dennis and William-Troost Ekong did feature, though, as Watford held Steve Bruce's men to a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.

Dennis started the game while Ekong was a late substitute. On the other side, Ajayi was in action, playing the full 90 minutes for the Baggies.

Sarr goes from hero to villain as he fails to punish Ajayi

It was Watford that drew the first blood through Ismaila Sarr. The Senegalese international put the away side ahead in the 12th minute with a brilliant effort from the halfway line after spotting West Brom goalkeeper David Button outside his box.

However, the Baggies responded well, and they got their deserved equaliser in the 45th minute, courtesy of a lucky finish from Karlan Grant.

West Brom resumed the second half with more intent, but it was Watford that had the chance to win it. The Hornets were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute after Ajayi upended Sarr in the box.

However, the AFCON winner had his spot kick saved by Button. Sarr's penalty miss gave West Brom the belief they could go on to win it, but Watford boss Rob Edwards reacted by bringing on Ekong five minutes from time.