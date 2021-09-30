RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo out for 5 months with a knee injury

Steve Dede

Etebo is now expected to miss AFCON 2021.

Oghenekaro Etebo suffered an injury which is expected to keep him out for five months (Twitter/Watford)
Oghenekaro Etebo suffered an injury which is expected to keep him out for five months (Twitter/Watford)

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has been ruled out for five months after tearing a quad muscle on his knee during Watford’s game against Newcastle United on Saturday, September 2021.

Etebo came on for his compatriot Emmanuel Dennis in the 75th minute and got injured towards the end.

On Thursday, September 30, Watford confirmed that he tore a quad muscle and is expected to be out for between four to five months.

Oghenekaro Etebo is expected to miss the 2021 AFCON (Watford)
Oghenekaro Etebo is expected to miss the 2021 AFCON (Watford) Instagram

The Quadriceps femoris is a group of four muscles located at the front of your thigh. These four muscles work together to help you do all sorts of things that you might take for granted, like standing, walking, and running.

It is one of these muscles that tore in Etebo’s knee.

The time frame for his recovery means that the 25-year-old will miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off in early January.

Etebo joined Watford this summer and had managed seven appearances in all competitions, with six in the Premier League.

Steve Dede

