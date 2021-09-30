Etebo came on for his compatriot Emmanuel Dennis in the 75th minute and got injured towards the end.

On Thursday, September 30, Watford confirmed that he tore a quad muscle and is expected to be out for between four to five months.

Instagram

The Quadriceps femoris is a group of four muscles located at the front of your thigh. These four muscles work together to help you do all sorts of things that you might take for granted, like standing, walking, and running.

It is one of these muscles that tore in Etebo’s knee.

The time frame for his recovery means that the 25-year-old will miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off in early January.