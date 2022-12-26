OFFICIAL: Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Mane replacement Cody Gakpo

Liverpool finally solving their attacking headaches

Gakpo has long been a target for Liverpool's EPL rivals Manchester United, and he was said to be keen on joining the Red Devils, but a failed summer transfer opened the door to other options.

Liverpool has suffered significant losses to their attacking options this season, having lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, as well as Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to long-term injuries, necessitating the need for attack reinforcements. They will see Gakpo as the perfect addition to take some pressure off Mohammed Salah and the misfiring Darwin Nunez.

Cody Gakpo stats and transfer fee

Gakpo will join Liverpool following a stellar 2022 World Cup campaign with the Netherlands national team, in which he scored three goals in five appearances and was arguably the team's best player.

He was also having a brilliant campaign with PSV before the break, where he had scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists for them in 24 matches in all competitions.

The transfer fee is rumoured to be in the region of £45 million and £50 million, which is consistent with PSV’s general manager Marcel Brands’ claim of a new record transfer for the club.

Gakpo will be expected to make an immediate impact in the first team, providing support and balance to a Liverpool front three that is currently lacking.

