OFFICIAL: Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Mane replacement Cody Gakpo

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

While Manchester United slept, Liverpool hijacked their main transfer target, 23-year-old PSV sensation Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Cody Gakpo (Pro Shots)
An agreement for Cody Gakpo to be sold to Liverpool has been reached for an undisclosed sum that PSV has called "a record transfer for PSV," according to the Dutch club, which made the announcement via Twitter. Gakpo is expected to leave the Netherlands for England immediately with a view to joining Liverpool once the transfer window officially opens on January 1st.

Gakpo has long been a target for Liverpool's EPL rivals Manchester United, and he was said to be keen on joining the Red Devils, but a failed summer transfer opened the door to other options.

Coady Gakpo was a top target for Manchester United in the January transfer window but will be joining Liverpool instead
Liverpool has suffered significant losses to their attacking options this season, having lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, as well as Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to long-term injuries, necessitating the need for attack reinforcements. They will see Gakpo as the perfect addition to take some pressure off Mohammed Salah and the misfiring Darwin Nunez.

Gakpo will join Liverpool following a stellar 2022 World Cup campaign with the Netherlands national team, in which he scored three goals in five appearances and was arguably the team's best player.

He was also having a brilliant campaign with PSV before the break, where he had scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists for them in 24 matches in all competitions.

The transfer fee is rumoured to be in the region of £45 million and £50 million, which is consistent with PSV&rsquo;s general manager Marcel Brands&rsquo; claim of a new record transfer for the club.&nbsp;

Gakpo will be expected to make an immediate impact in the first team, providing support and balance to a Liverpool front three that is currently lacking.

PSV star winger Cody Gakpo will join Liverpool for a club record fee
The disappointment for Manchester United is palpable after their manager had been grinning from ear to ear when asked about a possible transfer for Gakpo recently, only for the 23-year-old forward to turn up at their greatest rival instead.

