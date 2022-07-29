Official: Frank Onyeka gets 'Naija brother' at Brentford as Olakigbe signs

The 18-year-old who have been part of the youth setup at Craven Cottage since 2018 featured for Fulham’s Under-18 and Under-23 side. He will join Brentford team B with the hope of making the senior team.

Eligible for Nigeria, he has represented England up to U-18 level and is capable of playing on either flank.

Olakigbe to join Brentford B

Reacting to the youngster's arrival, Brentford B Head Coach Neil MacFarlane said: “I think Michael is a fantastic signing for the Club. He is a winger who can eliminate players with his ability and he has really good pace."

"He is somebody who will bring goals and assists to the team. He is a really good character and he wants to get better and better so we can’t wait to get working with him at the training ground.

Fulham FC

"As a B Team we're in a good place, we've added another England youth international and he had good summer with the Under-18s so he'll come to us full of confidence. It's now about integrating into the group and working with him daily on the training ground to help him to achieve his goals."

Last season, Olakigbe made 22 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League whilst scoring 11 goals and assisting his Fulham teammates three times.

The campaign saw Fulham finish sixth in the Under-18 Premier League South as they claimed 46 points from their 26 matches.

Brentford

He featured for England at Under-18 level in matches in June 2022 as the side beat Austria, Wales and Croatia to win the Four Nations tournament.