Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo sat down for an interview which has been posted on the Super Eagles YouTube channel.

During the interview, the Super Eagles striker spoke on Nigeria’s chances at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Mikel Obi's return and his teammates.

These are the highlights of his eight-minute interview.

1. Golden boot from AFCON 2019 qualifiers

Ighalo bounced back from his disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign by scoring seven goals for Nigeria in AFCON 2019 qualifiers and was the highest goalscorer in the qualifiers.

The striker says that it was a way to reply his critics after the World Cup.

“After the World Cup disappointment , its logical to come back with fresh head, work hard and prove that you are still there and that you can still do it,” he says.

“I'm happy getting the ball, but it's not the ultimate. The ultimate is to have a good team perform well. That's what we are aiming for and by God's grace we are going to do that.”

2. Unity in the squad

Ighalo praises the unity in the Super Eagles squad, describing it as ‘second to none’. He also praises coach Gernot Rohr for how he has managed the players in the squad to make everyone happy.

3. On Gernot Rohr

Ighalo has nothing but good things to say about Super Eagles coach Rohr. He described the coach as a ‘good man outside of football’.

“He's a good man aside football, he's a funny guy, a father figure and a coach that always listens,” Ighalo says.

“He checks in you, I remember before we played our qualifiers before the World Cup, there were one or two games, he didn’t invite me but we still talked.”

4. On Mikel Obi’s return

The striker in the interview also says he is happy to have captain Mikel Obi back to the Super Eagles squad after a one-year absence.

“He's our captain, he’s a great leader, good to have him back, the motivation he brings to the team, him joining us is a big plus,” Ighalo says.

5. Nigeria are underdogs

Ighalo admits in the interview that Nigeria are underdogs at AFCON 2019 which is also a good thing.

“The underdog tag is good, I like to lie low and be humble, If they are taking us as undergod, it's very good so we don't play without pressure,” he says.

6. Expectations

Ighalo believes that the Super Eagles are good enough to get to the semifinals and the final.

“We have a very good team to play the semifinals and the final but we have to work hard. Not to get carried away and start speculating,” Ighalo says.

7. Hard work

Ighalo attributes his success so far to hard work and dedication. He says he’s always giving his best at all times.

8. His orphanage

Instagram

As a way of giving back, Ighalo opened an orphanage home in Lagos in December 2016. He says it’s the most satisfying achievements of his life.

“I'm happy, the kids are doing well, This is my joy, putting joy in the less privileged. This gives me joy more than acquiring private jet or big cars,” he says.