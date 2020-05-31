Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo is set to renew his loan deal at Manchester United which will see him stay at the club until January 2021.

Ighalo first joined United in January 2020 from Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shanghai Shenhua in a loan deal that was supposed to run out in May.

Due to the complications brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United are looking to keep Ighalo until the end of the season and the first half of the next.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are close to agreeing on a loan extension with Ighalo’s parent club Shenhua.

Odion Ighalo has impressed at Manchester United and drawn inspiration at everyone at the club

Shenhua wanted their player back in time for the new season and would only agree to extend Ighalo’s loan deal if Manchester United agreed on an obligation to buy the player for more than £20m.

Their stance has however changed following the border restrictions which would have potentially prevented Ighalo from returning to China in time for the new season.

Ighalo has impressed at Manchester United with four goals in three starts and eight games in total. The 30-year-old has also drawn admiration from everyone at the club.

Manchester United coach is a huge fan of the striker and is hopeful that they can reach an agreement with Shenhua.

"The loan deal went until the end of May now, so obviously he's supposed to be going back," Solskjaer told MUTV earlier this week.

"We're in dialogue. They've been great towards us, his club, and allowed him to play for his dream club.

"It's been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. Their league is going to get started soon so we're just waiting to see."