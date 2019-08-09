Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo has been punished by his club Shanghai Shenhua for showing off on Instagram.

Ighalo drew the ire of his club by sharing vacation photos of himself and his wife in Barcelona where he is currently receiving treatment for a hamstring injury.

The Shanghai Shenhua striker returned from national team duties at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a hamstring injury which he sustained in Nigeria’s third-third place game against Tunisia.

The 30-year-old striker was sent to Spain to undergo rehabilitation in Barcelona where he was joined by his wife, Sonia.

While relaxing and exploring the city with his wife, Ighalo had shared a couple of photos on his Instagram which have landed him in trouble with his club.

In a statement on Weibo, Shanghai Shenhua said Ighalo's action has caused great concern among fans and media in China.

"Recently, Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Football Club noticed a fact that player Odion Ighalo released holiday photos and videos on social media during his treatment of injuries in Spain,” the club said in the statement.

“This incident caused great concern to Chinese media and fans, causing serious adverse social impacts,” Shanghai Shenhua said.

"Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Football Club attached great importance to this matter and talked with Odion Ighalo. The club asked Odion Ighalo to put all his energy into rehabilitation and submit treatment and training reports to the club on time.

“He will be punished according to the regulations of the team discipline regulations.

"The Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Football Club requires all players to manage their personal social media. Any violation of the team's rules and regulations on social media will be punished by the club.”

Shanghai Shenhua were displeased when Ighalo returned from AFCON 2019 duties with a hamstring injury that ruled him out of action for two months.

Ighalo had scored seven goals from nine games before he went away to join the Super Eagles for AFCON 2019 where he scored five goals to finish as the tournament's highest goalscorer.