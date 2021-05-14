RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Veteran striker Odion Ighalo nets brace for his club in Saudi Arabia

Authors:

Steve Dede

Ighalo still doing his thing in Saudi Arabia.

Odion Ighalo (Twitter/Al Shabab)
Odion Ighalo was on target for his in Saudi Arabia (Twitter/Al Shabab) Twitter

Veteran Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on Friday, May 14, 2021, netted a brace in his side’s loss in the Saudi Arabia Professional League.

Ighalo’s side Al Shabab surrender a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 away at Ettifaq at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Friday night.

Al Shabab’s initial two-goal lead had come courtesy of the Nigerian striker who opened the scoring in the 11th minute after he was set up Turki Al-Amaar.

He received the ball just outside the area but made a good run inside before beating the goalkeeper with a left-footed finish.

In the 22nd minute, he scored again, this time from the spot after a teammate was fouled in the box.

He did good work in the lead-up to the penalty, holding play well before slipping the ball on an onrushing teammate who was fouled in the box after picking up the ball.

Despite his brace, Al Shabab gave up their lead to concede three goals. They were level again in the 75th minute but conceded an 83rd-minute goal to lose the game.

With his brace, the 31-year-old has now scored five goals in 10 league appearances for the Lions.

