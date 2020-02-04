Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has been given the No. 25 jersey at Manchester United where he will play on loan until the end of the season.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on a short-term loan until the end of the season from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua. The move was completed on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

Just a few days after the deal was completed, Ighalo has been given his jersey number.

The 30-year-old will wear the No. 25 jersey during his loan stint at the club. The Manchester United No. 25 jersey was last worn by Antonio Valencia.

Odion Ighalo has arrived in Manchester (Zenpix Ltd) DailyMail

Ighalo will become the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United when he makes his debut for the club.

The 30-year-old has since arrived in Manchester and is putting up at The Lowry Hotel where he is expected to stay in his short spell at the club.

The Nigerian also returns to the Premier League where he scored 17 goals in 55 league appearances for Watford before securing a move to Chinese Super League (CSL) side Changchun Yatai in 2017.