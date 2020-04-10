Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that his teammates David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Juan Mata are the brothers that have helped him settle at Manchester United.

Ighalo has had a fine start to life at Manchester United after joining on loan from Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shanghai Shenhua in January.

Speaking on how he has settled in quickly, the 30-year-old striker thanked his brothers for helping him.

“I have a lot of guys there who have helped me. The guys in the dressing room are very good guys,” Ighalo is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

“The first time I stepped my feet in that dressing room – wow. There are two or three players that took me and made me feel welcome and comfortable.

Odion Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts for Manchester United (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

“After two or three days we started living like brothers, like I've been there for five years, laughing together and cracking jokes together.”

Ighalo says he has been drawn to those three because they all speak the same language.

“Especially Juan Mata, De Gea and the other goalkeeper Romero, because they speak Spanish and I speak Spanish,” Ighalo also said.

Ighalo has surpassed expectations at Manchester United with four goals in three starts and eight games in total.