Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo and his Manchester United teammates will donate 30% of their wages to National Health Service (NHS) workers who have been working hard during the coronavirus crisis in the United Kingdom.

According to Daily Mail, the idea was from chairman Ed Woodward and it received backing from captain Harry Maguire and the players.

The full Manchester United squad will now forgo 30% of their wages for one month for the cause.

This means that Ighalo who earns £120,000 at Manchester United will get only £84, 000 in the month that the donation to the NHS will be made.

This will be the first donation made to the NHS by full Premier League squad.

Ighalo's good gesture has also been felt at home where he sent his support to the poor on the street with food materials.

The 30-year-old striker also did some cash give-aways on Twitter to his fans.