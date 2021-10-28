Odey and Awoniyi : Two strikers who can help the Super Eagles

Odey is the leading scorer for his Danish side FC Randers with 9 goals, while Awoniyi is one goal away from setting a new personal record since moving to Europe.

On Thursday, Awoniyi and Odey were on target for their clubs in the UEFA Conference League.

While Awoniyi scored for Union Berlin in the defeat to Feyenoord and, Odey was the hero for FC Randers as he scored twice in Joblonec to earn them a point.

While Awoniyi followed the performance up with another goal on Saturday against Waldhof Wannheim on Wednesday, Odey followed responded with a goal of his own in the Danish Cup Middelfart on Wednesday.

Pulse Nigeria

With the next international break approaching, the strikers can't hit top form at a better time and Gernot Rohr has to reward their efforts with an opportunity in the Super Eagles.

Odey and Awoniyi have what it takes to help the Super Eagles at the moment, and it is important for Rohr to realize this and extend invitation to them.

It's no secret that German is desperate to force a 32-year-old Odion Ighalo out of retirement and take part in the 2022 African Cup of Nations — A move that has earned him more enemies than friends in the media.

Awoniyi and Odey have made a name for themselves in Europe this season and they can offer plenty good things than aging Odion Ighalo.

The combination of these two young forwards with Victor Osimhen can bear a good fruit for the team, but only if Rohr is ready to sow the seed.

---

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

----