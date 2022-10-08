Odemwingie's weird behaviour continues as he uses a picture of Mourinho to prove a point about God

The former Stoke City took to his Twitter to post a video showing Mourinho looking frustrated while he was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Odemwingie continues to push his religious views

Odemwingie says in the video that the image of Mourinho looking disappointed is how people looked disinterested in the things of God.

The former Super Eagles striker is known for sharing his religious views on social media, saying he sees visions. The latest video with Mourinho's image is one of his religious shenanigans.

Odemwingie said: So, some of you are curious about this post. I'm going to say simply I had it in the dream the night before that just giving an interview.

So, I don't know what to make of it right away, but I leave a trace so I can go back to it.

Odemwingie then went ahead to state why he shared the image, saying: The post just showed how uninterested the majority of the people are in the things of God.

They don't seek deeper meaning in life until probably they are forced to, but that time is still coming.

Odemwingie continued his shenanigan by sharing a verse from the bible and calling Barack Obama a dangerous man.

Odemwingie since his retirement

Odemwingie's behaviour should come as a surprise. Since his retirement, the ex-Lille man has been posting and making controversial comments on his Instagram and Twitter pages.

The former Super Eagles star was once involved in a public spat on Instagram with Nwankwo Kanu and his wife, Amarachi over the couple's son's fashion choice.