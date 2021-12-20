NYCFC's MLS Cup triumph was never in doubt

Soccer is that one place New York failed to have a name in American sports. Of course there is the New York Red Bulls but they are located in Harrison, New Jersey which is part of the larger New York metropolitan area. NYCFC is therefore the only New York city proper-based team in Major League Soccer.

Expectations have been high from the moment they were established in May 2013. NYCFC is part of the City Football Group, a holding company run by Manchester City's wealthy owners from the United Arab Emirates. They are also partly owned by Yankee Global Enterprises, the company that controls the Yankees.

Once NYCFC began playing in the MLS in 2015, they acquired big names such as David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo, a statement that they were set out to dominate. Sadly, they never reached the peak of winning the MLS Cup. Their best before now was reaching the Eastern Conference Playoff semis from 2016 and 2019 while finishing second overall best in the regular season in 2017 and 2019.

These all happened under the watch of Patrick Vieira and Domenec Torrent, two men previously connected with Man City. NYCFC went outside of the City Football Group pool and hired Ronny Deila in 2020. NYCFC did not have the best of seasons in 2020, perhaps due to the long delay of the regular season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 was however their best story ever with a first MLS Cup in the bag.

NYCFC were not the outright best team during the 2021 regular season though. That was for the New England Revolution, who rightfully won the Supporters Shield as they were miles ahead of the rest in the combined league. One would have sensed Bruce Arena's men were the favorites for the MLS Cup then, but NYCFC saw off the Revs via penalties in the Eastern Conference playoff semis and then Philadelphia Union in the conference final in extra time.

At this point, NYCFC were the real deal and it was no surprise when they travelled nearly 5000km on the other side of the West Coast to Portland for the MLS Cup and dispatched the home team, Portland Timbers, 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time. It should have gone NYCFC's way in regular time as they took the lead in the 41st minute and were on the cusp of victory until Felipe Mora equalized with less than 30 seconds left in injury time. Still undeterred, goalie and skipper Sean Johnson's two saves during the shootout proved vital in New York's historic win.

NYCFC might have been outsiders for MLS Cup compared to the likes of New England, Philadelphia, Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders who were stronger favorites. One thing that stood for the squad was their goalscoring prowess, with Valentin Castellanos finishing as the league's top scorer during the regular season with 19 goals, added to three goals during the playoffs including the final.

It has been a season well-deserved and worth the wait since 2015. It is easy to get frustrated that it took this long considering the likes of Atlanta United won the MLS Cup in only their second year of being an expansion team. However, they have not been able to live up to those highs since then, with some of their best players departing the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For NYCFC, this is not looking like a one-off. They are here to stay and we can expect more dominant displays from them. One factor that helps them is that they have a wide pool of talent they can pick from within the City Football Group. From Uruguay to England, Spain, Australia, Japan, India, China, France and Belgium, great talents are being developed by the clubs owned under City Football Group.

MLS and particularly NYCFC have learnt that having very experienced and old names as designated players like they did with Villa, Lampard and Pirlo is not a recipe for long-term success. Investing in younger ones as designated players is much better. They are already doing that with players like 19-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Talles Magno.

Retaining the MLS Cup might not be easy as more expansion teams are set to come into the top tier such Charlotte FC in 2022 and St. Louis City SC in 2023. No one knows what they have up their sleeves but it certainly makes for continued competition in the MLS.