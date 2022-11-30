NWFL: Bayelsa Queens thrash Rivers Angels in league opener

Matchday one recorded 12 goals with six home wins as Bayelsa start the journey to defend her title

Bayelsa Queens line up against Rivers United
Bayelsa Queens line up against Rivers United

The defending champions, Bayelsa Queens have started the journey to defend her title after defeating Rivers Angles two goals to nil in league opener.

The 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) season kicked off on Wednesday across various centres.

Rivers Queens line up agains Bayelsa United
Rivers Queens line up agains Bayelsa United AFP

The abridged league had 14 teams which are drawn into two groups of seven teams; Group A and B.

Two second half goals is all what the prosperity ladies needed to beat jewels of Rivers at the Samson Siasia stadium, Yenogoa, Bayelsa state.

Juliet Sunday header gave the home side the lead in the 78th minutes before Mary Aderemi sealed the victory for the host in the 90th minutes.

Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player
Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player AFP

The Omoluabi girls also recorded a victory in the league opener after beating Royal Queens two goals to nil at the Larry Leke Stadium, Elegbo, Osun State.

Eberechukwu Oleka scored from the spot in the 31st minutes while Faith Samson 81st minute goal is all what the Osun state based side needed to win.

Robo Queens player before the match
Robo Queens player before the match AFP

Naija Ratels and Adamawa Queens welcomed the newcomers, Heartland Queens and Ibom Angels with defeats in Abuja and Adamawa state.

In other results, Abia Angels defeat Lagos based side, Robo Queens a goal to nil.

Full time Results

Osun Babes 2- 0 Royal Queens

Players celebrating a goal
Players celebrating a goal AFP

Abia Angels Fc 1-0 Robo Queens

Naija Ratels 3-1 Heartland Queens

Nasarawa Amazon 1-0 Edo queens

Bayelse Queens 2-0 Rivers Angels

Adamawa Queens 2-0 Ibom Angels Fc

