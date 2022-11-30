NWFL: Bayelsa Queens thrash Rivers Angels in league opener

The 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) season kicked off on Wednesday across various centres.

The abridged league had 14 teams which are drawn into two groups of seven teams; Group A and B.

Two second half goals is all what the prosperity ladies needed to beat jewels of Rivers at the Samson Siasia stadium, Yenogoa, Bayelsa state.

Juliet Sunday header gave the home side the lead in the 78th minutes before Mary Aderemi sealed the victory for the host in the 90th minutes.

Osun Babes 2- 0 Royal Queens

The Omoluabi girls also recorded a victory in the league opener after beating Royal Queens two goals to nil at the Larry Leke Stadium, Elegbo, Osun State.

Eberechukwu Oleka scored from the spot in the 31st minutes while Faith Samson 81st minute goal is all what the Osun state based side needed to win.

Naija Ratels and Adamawa Queens welcomed the newcomers, Heartland Queens and Ibom Angels with defeats in Abuja and Adamawa state.

In other results, Abia Angels defeat Lagos based side, Robo Queens a goal to nil.

Full time Results

Abia Angels Fc 1-0 Robo Queens

Naija Ratels 3-1 Heartland Queens

Nasarawa Amazon 1-0 Edo queens

