Winners, Losers and interesting stats from the 2021/2022 NPFL season

United, known as the Pride of Rivers, lifted the NPFL title for the first time in their history with so much fanfare at the

While there were celebrations between players, staff and fans in Port Harcourt, it was all gloom and doom for Kano Pillars and Katsina United in Kano and Bauchi respectively.

With the season now done and dusted, who were the winners and losers? Let's take a look at that and also some of the most interesting numbers (stats) from the season.

ALSO READ

The Winners - Rivers United

The champions Rivers United lead the winners' corner after coasting to a historic first NPFL title since the Sharks and Dolphins merger in dominant fashion.

From the first game of the season to the last, the Pride of Rivers made their intentions known and never really looked back.

Pulse Nigeria

Backed by goals from Super Eagles star Ishaq Kayode and Chijioke Akuneto, the Pride hardly relinquished their hold at the top until they sealed the title.

A record-breaking season for the Stanley Eguma and Fatai Osho- led boys, who become the team to have won the league with the most points (77), shattering the former record by three (3) points.

Remo Stars

For the first time in their history, Remo Stars have avoided the drop and will play back-to-back seasons in the NPFL.

Remo was relegated in the 2016/2017 season before dropping again in the 2018/2019 campaign after a quick promotion the previous season.

However, it seems for once the drawing board has been put to good use under the guidance of former Rangers boss, Gbenga Ogunbote, who has guided the club to a brilliant and respectable finish.

The well-run club from Ikenne finished third to clinch a continental ticket and will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederations Cup, CAFCC, next season.

The Promoted quartet

For the first time since 2013, all four Promoted teams survived the drop in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Pulse Nigeria

The quartet of Shooting Stars, Niger Tornadoes, Gombe United and of course, CAFCC side, Remo Stars, will remain in the NPFL at least for another season.

Next season will be another test for all four but at least for now, they get to party for their survival.

The Losers

At the top of the losers, the list is Kano giants and four-time NPFL champions, Kano Pillars.

2021/22 will go be remembered for the violence meted out by Kano Pillars to teams like Katsina United and Dakkada

Pulse Nigeria

Of course, Pillars have paid the price for that, relegation to the trenches, and all I can say is good riddance.

MFM FC

The Prayer Warriors as I love to call them have had this coming and finally, after a long stay in the NPFL, they have returned to the NPFL.

Pulse Nigeria

Mountain of Fire Ministries, MFM, had a disastrous campaign and crowned it with a 20th place finish.

Enyimba and Finidi George

The arrival of former Ajax Amsterdam and Super Eagles legendary winger, Finidi George, to the NPFL at Enyimba was well received and celebrated.

He started well and remained unbeaten early on in the season. But things fell apart after that and the Elephants hardly recovered.

Twitter

Enyimba failed to pick up any of the continental tickets after a seventh-place finish.

The People's Elephants scored paltry 39 goals and conceded 36 in 38 matches.

The Numbers (Stats)

It took just 213 days to conclude the 2021/2022 season, the fastest in the NPFL since 2013, as per OptaNGR.

In terms of goals, the final day of the season saw an average of two (2) goals in 10 matches, which was just a little fewer than the season average.

A total of 779 goals were scored in 380 matches, representing an average of 2.05 goals per game.

Top scorers

Remember I said this was a record-breaking campaign for Rivers United? Good, the Pride recorded the most goals scored in a season with 58.

Pulse Nigeria

Rivers United also recorded the highest points ever (77) as mentioned earlier, conceded the fewest goals (24) and won the league by 10 points, the biggest margin ever since 2015.

Rivers United star, Chijioke Akuneto clinched the golden boot with 19 goals.

Who else deserves a mention in the goals category?

Plateau United finished second in terms of goals scored with 50 goals, the same as Abia Warriors.

ece-auto-gen

The Warriors finished a lowly 13th on the table despite coming joint-second for goals.