Turkish club sign 'CNN goal of the week' winner Olatunbosun following Rivers United stint

The 26-year-old winger makes a return to Turkey having previously played in the TFF First League with Ankaraspor and Menemenspor between 2019 and 2021, featuring in 47 second division games and two cup games.

He joins Tuzlaspor as a free agent, after making only 10 appearances for newly-crowned Nigerian champions, Rivers United.

Olatunbosun takes goal-scoring experience to Turkey

Olatunbosun who can play on either side of the wings is notably known for his 2017 goal against NPFL giants Rangers International.

In a match against defending champions Rangers on 24 February 2017, Olatunbosun received a back-heel flick from MFM teammate Stephen Odey, which he then improvised with a flick of his own before beating Rangers defender Emmanuel Etim and although off balance, managed to hit an unstoppable left-footed volley into the top corner.

MFM won the game 2-1, but Olatunbosun's goal received a lot of internet attention and was nominated for the CNN goal of the week award.

The award had only ever gone to one other Nigerian, Kelechi Iheanacho, for a goal in a match against Tanzania.

On 4 March, CNN announced that Olatunbosun's goal had won the award with over 80 per cent of the votes.

Olatunbosun joins 6th club in three years

After leaving MFM in 2018, Olatunbosun joined Plateau United, which he eventually left in 2019 for his first stint in Turkey.