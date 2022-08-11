TRANSFERS

Turkish club sign 'CNN goal of the week' winner Olatunbosun following Rivers United stint

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former MFM FC man played 10 games for NPFL champions, Rivers United in the just concluded league season.

NPFL: Tuzlaspor sign 'CNN goal of the week' winner Olatunbosun from Rivers United
NPFL: Tuzlaspor sign 'CNN goal of the week' winner Olatunbosun from Rivers United

Turkish second division side Tuzlaspor have completed the signing of Nigeria international Sikiru Olatunbosun.

Read Also

The 26-year-old winger makes a return to Turkey having previously played in the TFF First League with Ankaraspor and Menemenspor between 2019 and 2021, featuring in 47 second division games and two cup games.

He joins Tuzlaspor as a free agent, after making only 10 appearances for newly-crowned Nigerian champions, Rivers United.

Olatunbosun who can play on either side of the wings is notably known for his 2017 goal against NPFL giants Rangers International.

ALSO READ: 'This is my Christmas gift' - Cyriel Dessers' first words after joining Cremonese

Tottenham agrees €20m+ transfer for Nigerian wonderkid, Destiny Udogie

Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

In a match against defending champions Rangers on 24 February 2017, Olatunbosun received a back-heel flick from MFM teammate Stephen Odey, which he then improvised with a flick of his own before beating Rangers defender Emmanuel Etim and although off balance, managed to hit an unstoppable left-footed volley into the top corner.

MFM won the game 2-1, but Olatunbosun's goal received a lot of internet attention and was nominated for the CNN goal of the week award.

The award had only ever gone to one other Nigerian, Kelechi Iheanacho, for a goal in a match against Tanzania.

On 4 March, CNN announced that Olatunbosun's goal had won the award with over 80 per cent of the votes.

Rivers United's title winning squad
Rivers United's title winning squad Twitter/RiversUnitedFC

After leaving MFM in 2018, Olatunbosun joined Plateau United, which he eventually left in 2019 for his first stint in Turkey.

In September 2021 he left Ankaraspor for Egyptian side Smouha before returning to the NPFL with Rivers United in 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun returned to Rangers just months after he was released

    Super Eagles star Leon Balogun returns to Rangers

  • NPFL: Tuzlaspor sign 'CNN goal of the week' winner Olatunbosun from Rivers United

    Turkish club sign 'CNN goal of the week' winner Olatunbosun following Rivers United stint

  • Reactions as Benzema overtakes Raul to help Real Madrid win 5th UEFA Super Cup.

    Reactions as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win Super Cup

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun returns to Rangers

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun returns to Rangers

Turkish club sign 'CNN goal of the week' winner Olatunbosun following Rivers United stint

Turkish club sign 'CNN goal of the week' winner Olatunbosun following Rivers United stint

Reactions as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win Super Cup

Reactions as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win Super Cup

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

5 things you should know about Liverpool's new boy Oludare Olufunwa

5 things you should know about Liverpool's new boy Oludare Olufunwa

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala
SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kelechi Nwakali at his unveiling

'I am in a new phase of my career'- Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus