Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides Plateau United and Niger Tornadoes have been fined for throwing objects, encroachment and several other offenses.

The League Management Company (LMC) has issued their verdict on the altercation that happened when Plateau United and Kano Pillars met in an NPFL matchday five clash at the Pantami Stadium.

While the game involving Niger Tornadoes also were sanctioned for their league violations against NPFL newcomers Bendel Insurance in matchday four, and also El Kanemi for the incidents that occurred against Nasarawa United also in matchday 4.

There were reports of several LMC violations that occurred during the encounter, and the league body has responded with sanctions to both teams accordingly.

Niger Tornadoes sanctions

According to the LMC, investigations confirm that some of Niger Tornadoes supporters threw objects and the club and has been fined and will play a home game behind closed door

A statement on the LMC Twitter account said, “Niger Tornadoes has been charged for breaching the Framework & Rules of the #NPFL during its Matchday 5 fixture vs Bendel Insurance

“Some Tornadoes supporters threw objects including water sachets onto the pitch & the technical area.

“Tornadoes has been fined N1 million for the acts of its supporters who threw objects onto the pitch & the technical area.

“A suspended order for Tornadoes to play its subsequent home matches behind closed door, which order is suspended for the probationary period of the rest of the season

“Tornadoes has 48 hours to appeal the sanctions or elect to be dealt by a commission.”

El Kanemi sanctions

El Kanemi were handed a similar sanction to Tornadoes as they will play behind closed door and pay the same amount in fine.

A statement by the LMC said, “El-Kanemi has also been charged for breaching #NPFL Framework & Rules during its Matchday 4 game vs Nasarawa United.

“Some El-Kanemi supporters encroached onto the pitch immediately after the game with Nasarawa United.

“El-Kanemi has been fined N1 million for encroachment immediately after the match.

“El-Kanemi has been handed a suspended order to play its subsequent home games behind closed doors, which order is suspended for the probationary period of the remainder of the season.

“El-Kanemi has 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal the sanctions.”

Plateau United sanctions

Plateau United were sanctioned earlier this season but were also handed a similar sanction to the above teams.

A statement by the LMC said, “Plateau United has been charged for breaching #NPFL Framework & Rules during its Matchday 5 fixture vs Kano Pillars.

“Some supporters of Plateau United threw objects including stones & sticks at the match officials as they made their way off the pitch.

“Plateau United has been fined N1 million for acts of throwing objects at the match officials

“Plateau United has been given a suspended order to its subsequent home matches behind closed doors, which order is suspended for the probationary period of the rest of the season

“Note that the previous probation for Plateau United was on account of pitch invasion & violent attack of match officials

“Plateau United has 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal.”

Following the event that took place which led to center referee Bethel Nwasei brutalized by Remo Stars supporters, the LMC has taken a hard stance on rule violation.