NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United claim wins to setup title race, Enyimba beaten in Uyo

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Match day 17 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2021/22 season saw Rivers United and Plateau United record valuable home wins in the title race on Sunday.

Action continues in the NPFL
Action continues in the NPFL

Remo Stars also claimed another win in the South West derby, MFM beaten in Lagos, Finidi George and Enyimba also lost in Uyo, while Heartland moved out of the bottom zone with a valuable win over Tornadoes on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Remo Stars recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunshine Stars to move up to third on the log.

After a blip in recent games, Remo Stars defeated another rival in the South West region to stamp their dominance, making it three out of three this season, as the Owena Whales failed to be at their best in Ikenne.

Defender Seun Ogunribide scored a wonderful goal to hand Gbenga Ogunbote’s side an half-time lead before Andy Okpe came off the bench to notch a brace as they rounded up the win.

Kano Pillars returned to winning ways with a much needed 2-0 win over Nasarawa United.

The former league champions moved to Katsina after their recent outing at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna ended in a defeat for them to Rivers United and coupled with the fact that they are battling with mixed results this season, it became imperative to win.

Goals from Mark Daniel and Ifeanyi Eze in the first half was all they needed to go past the Solid Miners in the end.

MFM’s woes in the NPFL got compounded by Kwara United as they were handed their fourth home loss of the season.

It was an unpleasant start for the Olukoya Boys when they fell 2-0 down in the opening minutes of the game. Junior Lokosa opened the scoring before Alao Danbani doubled the away side’s lead after just ten minutes. MFM midfielder Akanni Elijah then halved the deficit in the seven minutes later.

However, the Lagosians could not find an equalizer in the second half as Abdullahi Biffo’s men held on for their first away win of the season.

Other games include;

The clash between Abia Warriors and Akwa United in Okigwe ended goalless, while Abubakar Aliyu’s first half goal handed Wikki Tourists all the points against Lobi Stars in Bauchi.

In Uyo, Enyimba slumped to a 2-0 loss to Dakkada. A penalty from Aniekan Ekpe and an early goal from Edidiong Ezekiel ensured the Chosens return to winning ways in front of their home fans.

Elsewhere, Joseph Onoja’s brace handed Rivers United all three points against Shooting Stars while Plateau United needed a stoppage-time winner from defender Ibrahim Buhari to beat Katsina United in Jos.

Earlier on Saturday, Enugu Rangers and Heartland claimed wins over Gombe United and Niger Tornadoes respectively. Chidiebere Nwobodo scored Rangers’ only goal, while Jonas Emmanuel was the match-winner for Heartland in Owerri.

Saturday

Enugu Rangers 1-0 Gombe United

Heartland 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Sunday

Dakkada 2-0 Enyimba

Remo Stars 3-0 Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars 2-0 Nasarawa United

Plateau United 1-0 Katsina United

Abia Warriors 0-0 Akwa United

Rivers United 2-0 Shooting Stars

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Lobi Stars

MFM 1-2 Kwara United

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.

More from category

  • Action continues in the NPFL

    NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United claim wins to setup title race, Enyimba beaten in Uyo

  • Kevin De Bruyne scored two goals and grabbed an assist in Manchester City's win in the Manchester derby

    Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez power Manchester City to derby victory

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire appeared to have 'dummied' the ball in build-up to Man City's second goal

    Watch: Embarrassing moment Harry Maguire appeared to 'Dummy' the ball in build up to Man City Goal (Video)

Recommended articles

NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United claim wins to setup title race, Enyimba beaten in Uyo

NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United claim wins to setup title race, Enyimba beaten in Uyo

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez power Manchester City to derby victory

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez power Manchester City to derby victory

Watch: Embarrassing moment Harry Maguire appeared to 'Dummy' the ball in build up to Man City Goal (Video)

Watch: Embarrassing moment Harry Maguire appeared to 'Dummy' the ball in build up to Man City Goal (Video)

Emulating Eden Hazard & Afrobeats Inspo: Isaac Success opens up on life at new club Udinese

Emulating Eden Hazard & Afrobeats Inspo: Isaac Success opens up on life at new club Udinese

Rivers United 2-0 Shooting Stars: The Garden City isn't for you to Shoot for the Stars

Rivers United 2-0 Shooting Stars: The Garden City isn't for you to Shoot for the Stars

'Get out of my club!' - Angry reactions as Harry Maguire is the Ultimate scapegoat following Manchester United's derby defeat

'Get out of my club!' - Angry reactions as Harry Maguire is the Ultimate scapegoat following Manchester United's derby defeat

Trending

EREDIVISIE

Video: Maduka Okoye shows Nigerian 'agbero' spirit to chase off pitch invader in incredible moment against Vitesse Arnhem

Maduka Okoye confronted the pitch invader and chased him off the pitch as Sparta Rotterdam battled for three points against Vitesse (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
EREDIVISIE

KNVB order Sparta Rotterdam to complete Vitesse match despite Maduka Okoye being hit by a bottle

Maduka Okoye was hit by a bottle in a Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
VIDEO

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday

Olusegun Obasanjo is still fit at 85 years old
EREDIVISIE

Maduka Okoye hit by a bottle after putting up a Man of the Match performance against Vitesse

Maduka Okoye was the hero all round for Sparta Rotterdam against Vitesse Arnhem (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Chelsea fans Chant Roman Abramovich's name during tribute Ukraine before Burnley kick off

Chelsea fans chanted Roman Abramovich's name during the pre-match tribute to Ukraine in their match against Burnley on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Who is provoking my baby' - Nigerian ladies react as Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is hit with a bottle

Maduka Okoye was an angel for Sparta against Vitesse
SUPER EAGLES

'Can't wait to rep my country' - Ademola Lookman reacts to first Super Eagles call-up

Ademola Lookman
SERIE A

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Roma's match-winner Tammy Abraham