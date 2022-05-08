NPFL Review: Rivers United go clear at the top; Kano Pillars, Lobi Stars boost survival chances

At the other end of the table, Kano Pillars and Lobi Stars both got important victories as they continued their fight to beat the drop this term.

Here's how it went down during the match day.

Rivers United 5-0 MFM

It was a five-star performance from the league leaders as they pummeled MFM 5-0 in PH to go seven points clear at the top of the log.

Man-in-form Esor Nelson opened the scoring for Stanley Eguma's men before a brace from Chijioke Akuneto got them some comfort before the break.

The relegation-bound MFM struggled to meet up with the strong displays from the Pride of Rivers. In the final embers of the game, George Akpabio and Ishaq Rafiu added to the scoring to put the game beyond the visitors.

Other results include;

Defending champions Akwa United and Enyimba played out a 1-1 draw in Uyo. Bello Babatunde fired home a free kick in the first half before the visitors got a goal of their own through Victor Mbaoma late in the game.

Shooting Stars, through Moses Omoduemuke's early goal, defeated Niger Tornadoes in Ibadan. In similar fashion, Alege Abdulqadir scored the only goal to hand Gombe United all maximum points against Sunshine Stars.

Kano Pillars and Lobi Stars, who both came back from a goal down to defeat Kwara United and Katsina United respectively, boosted their chances of survival on Sunday.

Jerry Eze and the returning Auwalu Ali both scored for Sai Masu Gida after Samad Kadiri had given the visitors the lead at halftime. Meanwhile, it was goals from Endurance Ebedebiri and Nanen Imenger that turned the game around for Lobi Stars after Mustapha Salisu's opener for Katsina United.

On Saturday, Yakub Hammed and Valentine Odoh, the latter who reached double figures this term in the game, scored against Remo Stars, to lead Abia Warriors to consecutive home wins.

Enugu Rangers boosted their chances of finishing third with a routine 3-1 win over Heartland in Awka. Ossy Martins, Shedrack Asiegbu and Esor Archibong scored the hosts, while Monday Yakubu scored for Heartland.

Nasarawa United also managed to beat second placed Plateau United in Bauchi. Sunday Okereke and Chinedu Ohanachom scored for the Solid Miners, while Chimezie Izuchukwu scored for Fidelis Ilechukwu's side.

First half goal from Ridwan Adeshina and a second from Fuad Ekelojuoti eased Wikki Tourists to a comfortable 2-0 win over Dakkada in Kaduna on Sunday.

FULL RESULTS

Saturday

Rangers 3-1 Heartland

Abia Warriors 2-0 Remo Stars

Sunday

Akwa United 1-1 Enyimba

Gombe United 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars 2-1 Kwara United

Rivers United 5-0 MFM

Lobi Stars 2-1 Katsina United

Wikki Tourists 2-0 Dakkada

Shooting Stars 1-0 Tornadoes