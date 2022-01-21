NPFL Review: Remo Stars stay top, Rivers United win in Lagos

Dakkada were beaten in Benin by visiting Wikki Tourists as Sunshine Stars continue to rise with a comfortable win over Gombe United in Ijebu Ode.

In-form forward Rafiu Ishaq scored again. Time to look at how it all happened in those games.

Tornadoes edge mini relegation battle

Niger Tornadoes defeated Shooting Stars of Ibadan 2-0 on Wednesday.

The early relegation candidates faced off at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja where Niger Tornadoes have been banished to, following an assault on match officials at their adopted home ground some weeks back.

Martins Usule scored in the first half before Munir Idris increased the tally for the home side in the second stanza to gift the Ikon Allah boys their second win of the season.

Fire on the mountain in Lagos

MFM suffered a 3-1 home loss to Rivers United at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Wednesday.

Former player Chijioke Akuneto handed the away side the win before hot prospect Ishaq Rafiu made it 2-0 before the break.

After the interval, Uche Onwuasonaya made it 3-0 but a late goal from Tosin Olubobola for the Church boys meant there will be no clean-sheet for goalkeeper Sochima Victor in Lagos.

The defeat left MFM bottom, while the Pride of Rivers continued their unbeaten start to the season.

Pillars pulled down in Ilorin

Kano Pillars' poor run away from home continued on Thursday after they fell 1-0 to Kwara United.

It was a keenly contested affair that ended goalless in the first ball, but Kabir Balogun's free kick goal in the 48th minute, handed all three points to the Harmony Boys.

The win takes Abdullahi Biffo's men to fifth on the log, while Sai Masu Gida stay one point above the relegation zone.

Solid Miners beaten in Jos

Plateau United edged Nasarawa United 3-2 in an interesting North Central derby at the New Jos Stadium.

Former Nasarawa United midfielder Haggai Katoh gave the home side the lead before his effort was canceled out by Uche Ihuarulam some minutes before the break.

After the interval, two quick goals from Akila Jesse and Mohammed Zulkifilu put them in the ascendancy but Michael Tochukwu scored a late penalty to make the scoreline respectable for Bala Nikyu's side.

OTHER RESULTS

In Benin, Wikki Tourists pipped Dakkada 1-0 on Wednesday. Abubakar Aliu's 65th-minute goal was the difference between the clubs. In Katsina, Katsina United and Lobi Stars played out a goalless draw.

Resurgent Sunshine Stars defeated Gombe United 2-0 at the Ijebu Ode Stadium on Wednesday. Promise Orji scored the opener in the fifth minute before Babatunde Bello’s wonderful free-kick early in the second half secured the win for Deji Ayeni's side.

Remo Stars narrowly defeated Abia Warriors in Ikenne, Dayo Ojo’s smart finish in the 62nd minute gave Gbenga Ogunbote’s side their third consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Heartland and Enugu Rangers will face off on Friday.

RESULTS

Katsina Utd 0-0 Lobi Stars

Sunshine Stars 2-0 Gombe Utd

Tornadoes 2-0 3SC

MFM 1-3 Rivers Utd

Dakkada 0-1 Wikki

Plateau Utd 3-2 Nasarawa Utd

Kwara United 1-0 Kano Pillars