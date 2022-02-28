Plateau United claimed another home win over defending champions Akwa United, MFM were victorious in the South West Derby with Sunshine Stars, while Heartland also edged Enyimba in Owerri.
NPFL Review: Heartland, MFM record morale boosting wins
The Nigeria Professional Football League 2021/22 campaign matchday 15 took centre stage this weekend.
It was Kwara United's turn on Sunday as they narrowly defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0 in a keenly contested North Central derby game in Ilorin.
Plateau United 3-0 Akwa United
Plateau United continued their blistering home form with a routine 3-0 win over the Promise Keepers at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday.
The Peace Boys got off to the best possible start when Nenrot Silas fired them ahead in the opening ten minutes of the game. The visitors poured men forward in search of their own breakthrough but that never came.
After the break, Ibrahim Buhari made it 2-0 before substitute Izuchukwu Chimezie rounded up the scoring with a goal of his own late in the game.
Fidelis Ilechukwu's men stayed one point behind Rivers United, while Akwa United dropped to sixth on the log.
MFM 1-0 Sunshine Stars
The Church Boys made it two back-to-back home wins as they pipped the Owena Whales 1-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
In the cagey affair, it was the Lagosians who eventually prevailed courtesy Muyiwa Balogun's strike in the 81st minute.
MFM are still bottom, but an unbeaten run of three games has given them hope of beating the drop once again.
Heartland 1-0 Enyimba
The Naze Millionaires have been the Elephants bogey team in the NPFL and they continued that run with another win at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.
Murphy Ndukwu scored the game's only goal as Erasmus Onuh's men extended their unbeaten run to five games, while Enyimba remain winless in four league games.
Other results include;
The meeting of former champions, Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers, ended goalless in Nnewi. In Ilorin,
Alao Danbani's 19th minute strike handed Kwara United all three points against Niger Tornadoes.
Rafiu Ishaq grabbed his tenth goal of the season as Rivers United beat Nasarawa United in PH. Chujioke
Akuneto opened the scoring before Ishaq made it 2-0 before the break. Michael Tochukwu's strike in the second half ended as a mere consolation for the Solid Miners.
Yusuf Yusuf and Emmanuel Ayaosi scored for Dakkada, while Ifeanyi Ogba scored for Lobi Stars in their league meeting at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday. Tolulope Ojo and Andy Okpe
ensured Remo Stars record their first win in four games, as they humbly dispatch Katsina United in Ikenne.
In Bauchi, Manu Garba scored just after the hour mark to earn Wikki Tourists the win over Gombe United. Abia Warriors defeated Shooting Stars 2-1 in Okigwe.
FULL RESULTS
Kwara FC 1-0 Niger Tornadoes
MFM 1-0 Sunshine Stars
Plateau United 3-0 Akwa United
Wikki Tourists 1-0 Gombe United
Remo Stars 2-0 Katsina United
Abia Warriors 2-1 Shooting Stars
Heartland 1-0 Enyimba
Rivers United 2-1 Nasarawa United
Enugu Rangers 0-0 Kano Pillars
Dakkada 2-1 Lobi Stars
More from category
-
NPFL Review: Heartland, MFM record morale boosting wins
-
Dembele sparkles as Barca thrash Athletic, Sevilla defeat Betis
-
Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan