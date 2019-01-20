The referees that officiated the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday three encounter on Sunday, January 20 between Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance were reportedly attacked by supporters.

Remo Stars were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bendel Insurance.

Charles Omokaro opened the scoring for Bendel Insurance before Victor Mbaoma equalised for the home side .

According to reports the home supporters were reportedly not impressed with the way the game was handled and let their frustrations known at the completion of the encounter.

Pictures circulating on social media have shown the referees brutalized and in need of medical attention after the fans descended upon them.

It was the opening game of the season for the two teams who recently gained promotion from the lower division to the NPFL and they both met in the NNL Super 8 tournament .

The development comes after the League management Company (LMC), placed a fine and Stadium ban on Plateau United for an identical situation which involved officials attacked by home supporters .

No decision has been made at the time of this reports as we await a full investigation and possible disciplinary actions with the NPFL set to continue with midweek games.