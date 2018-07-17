news

The League Management Company, LMC have officially announced that the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been postponed indefinitely due to administrative issues in the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

The NPFL went on break on Monday, June 11 due to the commencement of the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

The League was scheduled to resume on Wednesday, July 18 before the LMC confirmed the postponement.

The LMC confirmed the postponement in a letter signed by Salihu Abubakar to all 20 teams participating in the league.

The letter read, “Kindly be informed that the League Management Company (LMC) has reached a decision to postpone the resumption of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) indefinitely.

“The decision is based on the current adverse circumstances in the administration of football in the country as a result of which sponsors, partners, and service providers have expressed strong concerns and are reviewing their involvement in the league.

“There is, therefore, the need to engage them further in this regard in order to mitigate against any possible adverse outcome. Furthermore, organizing matches of the NPFL under the current circumstances might cause irreversible damage to the League brand.”

The LMC also revealed that asides the current tug of war in the Nigerian football fraternity, a major sponsor for the league was also in favour for the postponement.