ADVERTISEMENT

NPFL: New season to be on TV as IMC give January date, tell unprepared clubs to leave

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Players in Nigeria's top flight have been forced to live without doing their jobs for the past six months, with fans starved of local football.

NPFL to return January 8th - Elegbeleye (Photo: Twitter/Mike_ThePundit)
NPFL to return January 8th - Elegbeleye (Photo: Twitter/Mike_ThePundit)

Following months of a long wait, the 2022/23 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is now set to get underway, according to Gbenga Elegbeleye, the chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

After the conclusion of the 2021/22 NPFL season in July, the resumption of Nigerian top flight have come under serious uncertainty.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) general elections in September also meant that the members of the League Management Company (LMC) - the body dictating the affairs of the NPFL - were replaced with an interim body: the IMC.

But after multiple postponements, IMC chairman Elegbeleye has now stated vehemently that the body will stick to its original decisions in a bid to get the league running.

With the new season already running behind schedule, the IMC had suggested an abridged format for the league to ensure it is wrapped up by June/July, however, some clubs reportedly kicked against the idea.

Rivers United are the current Nigerian champions
Rivers United are the current Nigerian champions AFP

Speaking in an interview with AIT, Elegbeleye insisted that there is no going back on IMC’s decision.

“Some club owners wanted the last top four teams to represent Nigeria for next season on the continent because they want the league to end in July,” he said.

“The NFF advised we should go for an abridged league. A club chairman informed that his players want to rest because they played on the continent.

“The league will start on January 8 with draws for December 28 on 100% abridged format, any club not ready might decide to leave.”

Gbenga Elegbeleye, chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), the interim body running the NPFL
Gbenga Elegbeleye, chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), the interim body running the NPFL AFP

Further revealing plans for the new season, Elegbeleye stated that fans will get a chance to watch their favourite teams.

“The NPFL will be on NTA as we have an assurance from them. For cable network, it might not start with the first few matches but later on in the season.

20 clubs will participate in the 2022/23 NPFL
20 clubs will participate in the 2022/23 NPFL AFP

“We won’t owe any referee for next season despite inheriting 500m naira referee debt,” he added.

Rivers United emerged as winners of the previous season, setting a new title-winning points record of 77 from 38 games, to clinch the trophy for the first time since their formation in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • The Premier League returns.

    Match Preview- BetKing Premier League odds, predictions

  • NPFL to return January 8th - Elegbeleye (Photo: Twitter/Mike_ThePundit)

    NPFL: New season to be on TV as IMC give January date, tell unprepared clubs to leave

  • Africa's top scorers in 2022

    Pulse Picks: Salah, Osimhen headline top ten African scorers in 2022

Recommended articles

Match Preview- BetKing Premier League odds, predictions

Match Preview- BetKing Premier League odds, predictions

NPFL: New season to be on TV as IMC give January date, tell unprepared clubs to leave

NPFL: New season to be on TV as IMC give January date, tell unprepared clubs to leave

Pulse Picks: Salah, Osimhen headline top ten African scorers in 2022

Pulse Picks: Salah, Osimhen headline top ten African scorers in 2022

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea in talks to sign Monaco defender for €35 million

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea in talks to sign Monaco defender for €35 million

Hakimi’s agent denies transfer rumours

Hakimi’s agent denies transfer rumours

COPA DEL REY: Barcelona and Real Madrid enter Copa del Rey round of 32 with easy fixtures

COPA DEL REY: Barcelona and Real Madrid enter Copa del Rey round of 32 with easy fixtures

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and coach Jose Peseiro

SUPER EAGLES: Nigeria 'suffer' in new FIFA ranking, Morocco, Argentina get new positions