NPFL matchday 28 preview and predictions

On Saturday, Heartland will welcome runaway league leaders Rivers United to the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, while Enyimba, who are nurturing a top 3 ambition, will face relegation threatened Lobi Stars in Aba.

Well, let's take a look at the games of interest this weekend.

Remo Stars v Enugu Rangers

Remo Stars have largely punched above their weights this term and with the fears of relegation out of their way, attention will shift to finishing in the top three by the end of the campaign.

For Rangers, they have gained massive momentum under new boss Abdul Maikaba. However, there's more work to be done if they are to return to the continent.

Both sides are separated by just two points and a win for Remo Stars will take them above the Enugu side on the log. The reverse fixture finished in a 0-0 draw and we could witness another low scoring game.

A win for either side could mean a lot in the coming weeks.

Prediction: Remo Stars 1-0 Enugu Rangers

Sunshine Stars v Akwa United

Another battle for a continental slot will be seen in Akure when the defending champions face Sunshine Stars.

Sunshine Stars are three points behind Akwa United on the log, while the Promise Keepers are five points adrift of Rangers who are currently occupying the third position.

It will be Deji Ayeni's first return to the Owena Whales having led them to top-flight safety last term and a decent start to the campaign before moving to Uyo.

The reverse fixture ended goalless and the last home game for Sunshine Stars also finished goalless. So, they should be motivated and pumped to nick a win over their former boss here.

Prediction: Sunshine Stars 1-0 Akwa United

Other games include:

Shooting Stars, who are on a run of three games without conceding a goal, will be guests of Kwara United in Ilorin. MFM and Kano Pillars will face off in a relegation six-pointer in Ijebu Ode.

In Kaduna, it will be Abubakar Bala's Niger Tornadoes against Aliyu Zubairu's Gombe United on Saturday. Second placed Plateau United will hope to return to winning ways when they host Wikki Tourists in Jos.

Resurgent Katsina United will take on Nasarawa United in Katsina, while Heartland will host Rivers United in Owerri on Saturday.

Meanwhile, owing to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium hosting the CAF Confederation Cup final next Friday, the game between Dakkada and Abia Warriors has been rescheduled for May 25.

FULL FIXTURES

Saturday

Enyimba v Lobi Stars

Niger Tornadoes v Gombe United

Heartland v Rivers United

Sunday

Sunshine v Akwa United

Kwara United v Shooting Stars

MFM v Kano Pillars

Remo Stars v Enugu Rangers

Plateau United v Wikki Tourists

Dakkada v Abia Warriors (25/05/22)