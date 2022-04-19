NPFL matchday 24 preview and predictions

Leaders Rivers United will be in Akure to face Sunshine Stars, while second placed Plateau United will be in Owerri to face relegation battlers Heartland.

In the other important match ups to look forward to, there's a relegation six-pointer between Katsina United and Shooting Stars plus a titanic clash in Aba between Enyimba and Kano Pillars.

Here are the picks of the match day.

Enyimba v Kano Pillars

A huge game to look forward to in the match day. Enyimba, fresh from another defeat on the road, will be hoping for a good return against Pillars in Aba in order to improve their position on the log.

For Pillars, they have been struck with a three-point deduction and have now found themselves in a relegation dockfight and in dire need of points to survive.

The reverse fixtured ended in a 2-0 win for Sai Masu Gida, while all their recent trips to Aba have ended in defeats. Finidi George's men might have been poor all season, but Pillars have been poorer.

Prediction: Enyimba 1-0 Kano Pillars

Katsina United v Shooting Stars

A clash with several consequences will be played at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium in Katsina on Wednesday. Since the arrival of Usman Abdallah, Katsina United are yet to win a game and will be keen to doing that against a poor Shooting Stars.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars have lost their past six away games in the league and could make it seven if their performance isn't good enough.

A visit to Katsina has never been easy for Shooting Stars and it will take an improved performance to pick at least a point from this clash.

Prediction: Katsina United 2-0 Shooting Stars

Other games include:

Heartland will host former manager Fidelis Ilechukwu and Plateau United in Owerri, as Niger Tornadoes will welcome Rangers to Kaduna.

In their quest for top-flight safety, Lobi Stars will be in search for all three points when they welcome Gombe United to Makurdi. In Ikenne, it will be Remo Stars v relegation threatened Dakkada.

Kwara United and Abia Warriors will wrestle for points in Ilorin, while champions Akwa United will host Nasarawa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Thursday.

Relegation threatened MFM will be at the Teslim Balogun Stadium to face Wikli Tourists as league leaders Rivers United take a trip to Akure to face Sunshine Stars.

FULL FIXTURES

Wednesday

Kwara United v Abia Warriors

Remo Stars v Dakkada

Niger Tornadoes v Enugu Rangers

Lobi Stars v Gombe United

Katsina United v Shooting Stars

Thursday

Enyimba v Kano Pillars

Sunshine Stars v Rivers United

Akwa United v Nasarawa United

MFM v Wikki Tourists