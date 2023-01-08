ADVERTISEMENT

NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former UNIBEN Royal striker Imade Osarenkhoe scored the first goal of the 2023 season.

NPFL 2023: Akwa United 0-2 Bendel Insurance
NPFL 2023: Akwa United 0-2 Bendel Insurance

Lightening struck for a second time in two years in the NPFL, as newly promoted Bendel Insurance stunned hosts Akwa United to a 2-0 scoreline at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The match, which was the first of the 2023 season recorded a similar occurrence to the start of the 2022 season which also saw a newly promoted side, snatch the first three points of the season, and do it away from home.

For Insurance, it was their first match in the top flight since being relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL) three years ago.

The curtain raiser for the new season failed to disappoint as goals began to pour in even before the interval.

Bendel Insurance's victory now see them lead one of the two 2023 NPFL groups
Bendel Insurance's victory now see them lead one of the two 2023 NPFL groups AFP

Five minutes past the half-hour mark, the hosts found themselves behind as former UNIBEN Royal striker Imade Osarenkhoe connected to a pass sent into Akwa United's box, to give Insurance a 1-0 lead, making him the first goal scorer of the new season.

Just as Akwa United tried to get themselves back into the game, Insurance struck again in the 43rd minute, this time, Ismael Seriki tucking the ball in from close range after a goalkeeping error by Akwa United’s Godgift Elkanah.

It became the first time since April 2016 that Akwa United conceded 2+ first-half goals at home in the NPFL.

With the second half entertaining no goals, the Benin-based club picked all three points at full-time to go top of Group A.

On Gameweek 2, Bendel Insurance will be at home to another former league champions when they host Plateau United
On Gameweek 2, Bendel Insurance will be at home to another former league champions when they host Plateau United AFP

The defeat for Akwa United is also similar to the 2019 season - the last time the NPFL was played in an abridged format - when they lost their first of the season to El Kanemi Warriors.

For Bendel Insurance, the victory mean that they have now scored 2+ away goals in the NPFL for the first time since they lost 3-2 at Zamfara United in October 2007.

Nine more matches, all scheduled for next weekend will mark the completion of the game week one of the 2023 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • ISTANBUL - Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray AS celebrates his goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce AS and Galatasaray

    Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

  • NPFL 2023: Akwa United 0-2 Bendel Insurance

    NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

  • Social media reactions as Manchester City humiliate Chelsea in FA Cup

    WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Potter In, Potter Out' - Mixed Reactions as relentless Manchester City boot 'toothless' Chelsea out of FA Cup

Recommended articles

Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

FA CUP: More woes for Chelsea's Potter as Manchester City hammer Blues 4-0

FA CUP: More woes for Chelsea's Potter as Manchester City hammer Blues 4-0

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Potter In, Potter Out' - Mixed Reactions as relentless Manchester City boot 'toothless' Chelsea out of FA Cup

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Potter In, Potter Out' - Mixed Reactions as relentless Manchester City boot 'toothless' Chelsea out of FA Cup

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

Onuachu and Paintsil shine as Genk trump Club Brugge

Onuachu and Paintsil shine as Genk trump Club Brugge

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic clinches 92nd career-winning title in Adelaide

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic clinches 92nd career-winning title in Adelaide

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined