CAF CL

NPFL champions Rivers United, Plateau handed tough paths to Champions League group stage

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

While both Nigerian sides got favourable first preliminary round opponents, stiffer tests await them should they progress.

Rivers United and Plateau United will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League
Rivers United and Plateau United will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Rivers United, and runners-up of the 2021/22 season, Plateau United have both been handed tough paths to the group stages of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

Read Also

The event held on Tuesday saw Rivers United drawn in the first preliminary round against Liberian side Watanga FC.

While Plateau United were drawn against AS Stade Mandji of Gabon in the first preliminary round.

CAF Champions League: Full first preliminary round draws
CAF Champions League: Full first preliminary round draws Twitter

The first legs of the first preliminary rounds are expected to hold between 9-11th September, with the return games slated for 16-18th September.

ALSO READ: Remo Stars to meet 2010 Confederation Cup champions, Kwara United draw AS Douanes

10 things you should know about the 2022 NPFL champions Rivers United

Ishaq Rafiu: Drama as NPFL champions Rivers United call Europa League club 'mischief makers'

Should the NPFL champions overcome the LFA First Division champions in the first preliminary round, they would meet the defending champions Wydad Casablanca for a place in the group stages.

NPFL champions, Rivers United.
NPFL champions, Rivers United. Pulse Nigeria

Wydad earned their 3rd continental title in May after defeating Al Ahly 2-0 in front of home fans.

The winner of the second preliminary round will then pick up a ticket to the 16-team group stages of the competition.

For Plateau United, a second preliminary round tie against Esperance Sportive de Tunis of Tunisia await them should they progress past the first round.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu led Plateau United to a second-place finish in 2021/22 NPFL season.
Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu led Plateau United to a second-place finish in 2021/22 NPFL season. Pulse Nigeria

The Tunisian champions have won the Champions League four-time since 1990, with their most recent victory coming in 2019.

The qualifying rounds will see each tie played on a home-and-away two-legged basis. If the aggregate score is tied after the second leg, the away goals rule was applied, and if still tied, penalty shoot-outs will be used to determine the winner.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Alex Iwobi had a good game despite Everton's defeat to Chelsea

    Ex-British heavyweight says Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi never stops

  • Remo Stars and Kwara United will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederations Cup

    Remo Stars to meet 2010 Confederation Cup champions, Kwara United draw AS Douanes

  • Rivers United and Plateau United will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League

    NPFL champions Rivers United, Plateau handed tough paths to Champions League group stage

Recommended articles

Ex-British heavyweight says Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi never stops

Ex-British heavyweight says Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi never stops

Remo Stars to meet 2010 Confederation Cup champions, Kwara United draw AS Douanes

Remo Stars to meet 2010 Confederation Cup champions, Kwara United draw AS Douanes

NPFL champions Rivers United, Plateau handed tough paths to Champions League group stage

NPFL champions Rivers United, Plateau handed tough paths to Champions League group stage

Alex Iwobi gets new partner as Everton announce Amadou Onana from Lille

Alex Iwobi gets new partner as Everton announce Amadou Onana from Lille

'I'm terrible at goodbyes' - Serena Williams announces retirement in VOGUE's latest issue

'I'm terrible at goodbyes' - Serena Williams announces retirement in VOGUE's latest issue

'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala
SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle