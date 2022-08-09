NPFL champions Rivers United, Plateau handed tough paths to Champions League group stage

The event held on Tuesday saw Rivers United drawn in the first preliminary round against Liberian side Watanga FC.

While Plateau United were drawn against AS Stade Mandji of Gabon in the first preliminary round.

The first legs of the first preliminary rounds are expected to hold between 9-11th September, with the return games slated for 16-18th September.

Rivers United's path to the group stages

Should the NPFL champions overcome the LFA First Division champions in the first preliminary round, they would meet the defending champions Wydad Casablanca for a place in the group stages.

Wydad earned their 3rd continental title in May after defeating Al Ahly 2-0 in front of home fans.

The winner of the second preliminary round will then pick up a ticket to the 16-team group stages of the competition.

Plateau United's path to the group stages

For Plateau United, a second preliminary round tie against Esperance Sportive de Tunis of Tunisia await them should they progress past the first round.

The Tunisian champions have won the Champions League four-time since 1990, with their most recent victory coming in 2019.